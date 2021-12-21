Alabama CB Marcus Banks Announces Transfer Destination

TUSCALOOSA, Ala. — Former Alabama football cornerback Marcus Banks, who entered the NCAA Transfer Portal back on Nov. 8, officially announced his transfer destination on Monday night.

Banks, a junior, will be staying in the SEC West and will be taking his football talents to Mississippi State.

"Thank you to all of the coaches, staff, fans, and especially to all my brothers/teammates at The University of Alabama," Banks said in a tweet back in November. "With that being said I’ve officially entered my name in the (NCAA) Transfer portal with 2 years left of eligibility."

In the 2020 season, Banks saw action in eight games and recorded two total tackles. In the 2021 season, Banks did not record any stats.

Here are Bank's accomplishments through his first three seasons at Alabama, courtesy of Alabama Athletics:

2021

Skilled cornerback who provides depth for the Tide secondary group ... totaled four tackles, including half a tackle for loss, to go with an interception across his three games of action. Miami: Saw time in the season opener. Mercer: Made his first career start at corner ... recorded an interception to go with four tackles, including half a stop for loss. Southern Miss: Returned to the field after missing the Florida game. Ole Miss: Worked on special teams against the Rebels. Texas A&M: Saw time on special teams. Mississippi State: Entered at corner late in the game to record one tackle against the Bulldogs. Tennessee: Earned minutes in the Homecoming matchup.

2020

Worked primarily on special teams in his second season at UA. Ole Miss: Worked on special teams in his first action of the season. Georgia: Recorded his first career tackle, notching one tackle on kickoff coverage. Tennessee: Saw time against the Vols but did not record any stats. Kentucky: Returned to the field against the Wildcats. LSU: Worked on special teams. Arkansas: Made one tackle from his cornerback post. Florida: Saw time against the Gators. Notre Dame: Worked on special teams in the CFP Semifinal. Ohio State: Came out on kickoff coverage against the Buckeyes.

2019

Skilled cornerback out of the talent-rich state of Texas ... saw time in seven games for the Crimson Tide (Duke, New Mexico State, South Carolina, Southern Miss, Ole Miss, Arkansas, Western Carolina).