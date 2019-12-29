Video Recap: Alabama Football Citrus Bowl Practice

ORLANDO, Fla. — The Alabama football team held its third practice session at Celebration High School in Orlando Sunday afternoon.

The practice saw the return of sophomore cornerback Patrick Surtain II, who missed Saturday’s practice. Inside linebackers Dylan Moses and Joshua McMillon were also present at the practice, albeit still doing rehab work on the sidelines.

The session marked the final practice available to the media.

No. 13 Alabama and No. 14 Michigan will compete in the Citrus Bowl on Jan. 1. Kickoff is slated for 12 p.m. CT (ABC).