Alabama Coaches Name Eight Players of the Week

Two players on offense, three on defense and three on special teams were honored following the Crimson Tide's win over the ULM Warhawks.

TUSCALOOSA, Ala. — The Alabama football coaching staff named eight players of the week on Monday morning following the Crimson Tide's 63-7 victory over the ULM Warhawks.

Center Darrian Dalcourt and running back Jahmyr Gibbs were the two offensive players selected. Dalcourt did not allow a sack or quarterback pressure for the entirety of the game, while Gibbs acquired 158 all-purpose yards and a team-high four passes on the game.

On defense, outside linebacker Will Anderson Jr. and defensive backs Brian Branch and DeMarcco Hellams were selected. Hellams led the team with nine tackles on the game, while Anderson made his first career interception which he returned for a 25-yard pick-six.

While Branch was named one of the players of the week on defense for his five tackles, one sack and pass breakup, he was also named a player of the week on special teams for his 68-yard punt return touchdown.

Alongside Branch, wide receiver Ja'Corey Brooks and defensive backs Malachi Moore and Kool-Aid McKinstry were also named. Brooks was named for his blocked punt, while Moore was able to pick up the blocked football and return it for a 3-yard scoop-and-score. McKinstry returned a total of five punts for 136 yards — an average of 27.2 yards per return.

Here's the full press release, courtesy of Alabama Athletics:

Alabama Coaching Staff Names Eight Players of the Week following ULM Matchup

Two on offense, three on defense and four on special teams were recognized.

TUSCALOOSA, Ala. — The Alabama coaching staff selected eight players of the week to nine slots following the Crimson Tide’s 63-7 win last Saturday over ULM. Darrian Dalcourt and Jahmyr Gibbs on offense; Will Anderson Jr., Brian Branch and DeMarcco Hellams on defense; and Branch, Ja’Corey Brooks, Kool-Aid McKinstry and Malachi Moore on special teams all earned the recognition for their play against the Warhawks.

OFFENSE

Darrian Dalcourt

  • Led a Tide line that blocked for 509 yards of total offense
  • Recorded a team-high three knockdown blocks across his 36 offensive snaps
  • Did not allow a sack, quarterback pressure or quarterback hit on the day

Jahmyr Gibbs

  • Accumulated 158 all-purpose yards against the Warhawks
  • Caught a team-high four passes for 65 yards and a touchdown while adding 36 yards rushing
  • Added 57 yards on kickoff returns

DEFENSE

Will Anderson Jr.

  • Picked off his first career pass, returning the interception 25 yards for a touchdown
  • Added five tackles, including 1.5 for loss (-5 yards) and one sack (-3 yards), across his 20 snaps

Brian Branch

  • Recorded five tackles on the afternoon, including one sack (-6 yards)
  • Also broke up one pass

DeMarcco Hellams

  • Led the team in tackles for a second straight week, finishing with nine stops on the day
  • Helped the Tide defense limit ULM to only 169 total yards

SPECIAL TEAMS

Brian Branch

  • Entered at punt returner in the second half and took advantage of his opportunity
  • Returned the ball 68 yards for a touchdown, the Tide’s first punt return for a score since 2020

Ja’Corey Brooks

  • Blocked a ULM punt that resulted in a Tide touchdown on special teams
  • Added one reception for 29 yards from his wide receiver post

Kool-Aid McKinstry

  • Contributed to the Tide’s 262 combined punt return yards to break the previous school record of 204 that was set in 1947
  • Recorded 136 yards on five punts to average 27.2 yards per return
  • His 136 punt return yards were the third-most in Alabama single-game history

Malachi Moore

  • Scooped up the blocked punt by Brooks to return the ball three yards for a score
  • Added two tackles on special teams as part of his four total stops on the day

