Alabama Coaches Name Nine Players of the Week from Utah State Win

Here's the full press release, courtesy of Alabama Athletics:

TUSCALOOSA, Ala. — The Alabama coaching staff selected nine players of the week following a 55-0 win over Utah State to open the 2022 campaign last Saturday in Tuscaloosa. Darrian Dalcourt, Traeshon Holden and Bryce Young on offense; Chris Braswell, Henry To’oTo’o and Dallas Turner on defense; and Khyree Jackson, Demouy Kennedy and Will Reichard on special teams all earned the recognition for their play against the Aggies.

OFFENSE

Darrian Dalcourt

Directed a Tide offensive front that controlled the line of scrimmage as the Tide accounted for 559 yards of total offense

Did not allow a sack or pressure as the Tide quarterbacks finished with 281 yards passing and six touchdowns

Traeshon Holden

Targeted seven times on the night, finishing with five catches for 70 yards and two scores

Led all wideouts in receiving yards while tying for the team-high mark for catches and touchdowns

Bryce Young

Accounted for six total touchdowns at night’s end, the most by an Alabama quarterback since 2019

Finished 18-of-28 for 195 yards and five touchdowns in the passing game

Added a team-leading 100 yards rushing and one score on five carries with a long of 63

DEFENSE

Chris Braswell

Saw his most extensive playing time to date and took advantage of the opportunity

Totaled four tackles, including one for loss (-10 yards), while also forcing a fumble

Henry To’oTo’o

Directed an Alabama defense that allowed just seven first downs and 136 total yards on the night

Contributed three total tackles in the game

Dallas Turner

Provided consistent pressure oft the edge, recording one quarterback hurry

Also added three tackles to his stat line

SPECIAL TEAMS

Khyree Jackson

Helped the Tide special teams units limit Utah State to only 10 punt return yards

Demouy Kennedy

Continued his consistent play on special teams

Will Reichard