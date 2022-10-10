Alabama Coaching Staff Selects Six Player of the Week after Win over Texas A&M

TUSCALOOSA, Ala. — The coaching staff of Alabama football announced six Players of the Week following the team's 24-20 win over Texas A&M. In total, one player was on offense alongside three from the defense and two from special teams.

Running back Jahmyr Gibbs was the lone offensive player that was selected. Gibbs rushed for 154 yards on 21 carries as well as recorded three receptions for 13 yards. He also averaged 7.3 yards per carry in addition to having three runs of 25-plus yards.

On defense, linebacker Will Anderson Jr., defensive lineman Byron Young and defensive back Brian Branch were selected. Anderson finished the game with two tackles, including one for a loss of one yard. He also registered eight quarterback hurries, which was one short of the single-game Crimson Tide record held by Derrick Thomas.

Branch led Alabama with nine tackles, including two for a loss of a total of nine yards. At star, he also recorded two pass breakups. Young recorded five tackles and one pass breakup.

On special teams, defensive back Jordan Battle and wide receiver Kendrick Law were selected. Battle made a crucial tackle in punt coverage late in the fourth quarter, giving Texas A&M a starting spot of its own 29-yard line. Law contributed on multiple special teams units.

Here is the full press release, courtesy of Alabama Athletics:

Alabama Coaching Staff Selects Six Players of the Week following Win Over Texas A&M

One on offense, three on defense and two on special teams were recognized for their play against the Aggies.

OFFENSE

Jahmyr Gibbs

Rushed for a game-high 154 yards on 21 carries while adding three receptions for 13 yards

Had three runs of 25-plus yards while averaging 7.3 yards per carry

Also accounted for 19 yards on one kickoff return to finish with 186 all-purpose yards on the night

DEFENSE

Will Anderson Jr.

Finished with two total tackles, including one for loss (-1 yard)

Notched eight quarterback hurries – one off the Crimson Tide single-game record held by Derrick Thomas

Contributed to UA’s season-high 14 quarterback pressures, the first time Alabama has posted double-digit hurries since Sept. 22, 2018, also against A&M (12)

Brian Branch

Led the Crimson Tide with nine total tackles, including two for loss (-9 yards)

Added two pass breakups from his star position

Byron Young

Recorded six tackles, including a team-high five assisted stops

Also contributed one pass breakup

Played a key role in limiting the Aggies to only 70 yards rushing in the game

SPECIAL TEAMS

Jordan Battle

Made a key tackle on punt return late in the fourth quarter to place the Aggies at their own 29 to start the final drive of the game

The key stop on punt coverage was part of his three tackles on the night

Kendrick Law

Continued to expand on his role on special teams, contributing on multiple coverage units

