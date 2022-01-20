Alabama Cornerback Josh Jobe Signs with Agent Ahead of NFL Draft

The senior cornerback has elected not to take advantage of his extra year of eligibility and is moving on to the next level.

Josh Jobe is officially heading to the NFL. While the Alabama cornerback hasn’t publicly declared for this year’s draft, he has signed with SportsTrust Advisors, the football agency announced Wednesday afternoon. Jobe is coming off his senior season at Alabama but could have returned for one more year due to the NCAA’s blanket eligibility waiver granted to players due to COVID-19.

Jobe started 11 games over 12 appearances last season. The 6-foot-1, 194-pound cornerback recorded two interceptions and four pass deflections to go with 38 tackles including one for a loss. His season was cut short following the SEC Championship Game last month has he underwent surgery on a lingering toe injury.

Jobe’s lone appearance off the bench last season came against LSU on Nov. 6. Following the game, Nick Saban revealed that the cornerback was suffering from a turf toe injury. Playing injured for much of the season, Jobe struggled at times, allowing completions on 71.4 percent of the balls thrown his way as opposing quarterbacks posted a 109.9 NFL passer rating against him. Still, he has seen his name mentioned as a possible Day 2 selection in mock drafts.

Over the last week, the Crimson Tide saw six juniors/redshirt juniors — offensive lineman Evan Neal, linebacker Christian Harris, cornerback Jalyn Armour-Davis and wide receivers Jameson Williams, John Metchie III and Slade Bolden — declare for the draft. Running back Brian Robinson Jr., offensive lineman Chris Owens, defensive lineman Phidarian Mathis and outside linebacker Christopher Allen join Jobe as notable senior departures.

This year’s NFL Draft will take place in Las Vegas from April 28-30. Here’s an early roundup of mock drafts to get a feel of when Alabama players are projected to fall.