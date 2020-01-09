Bama Central
The Crimson Standard Initiative Reaches Over Halfway Point of $600 Million Fundraising Goal

Tyler Martin

University of Alabama athletic director announced on Thursday that The Crimson Standard Initiative has reached $309 million in gifts and pledges, exceeding the halfway mark of the $600 million fundraising goal.

"We are so grateful to all of our generous donors who have helped us reach this milestone,” Byrne said in a press release. “To have eclipsed the halfway point in less than two years since the launch of our 10-year plan speaks to the level of support for the future of Alabama Athletics and to the hard work and dedication for this initiative by our staff in the Crimson Tide Foundation.”

The Crimson Standard was introduced in August of 2018 and it is Alabama's 10-year plan to enhance the student-athlete experience, recruiting efforts, and game-day experience for fans. 

Bryant-Denny Stadium, the Mal M. Moore Athletic Facility, and Rhoads Stadium are all currently under construction and going through Phase 1 of the Crimson Standard. 

At the Mal M. Moore Athletic Facility, a brand new, state-of-the-art Sports Science Center is being added to the south side of the building. 

The center will focus on advanced treatment services and technology dedicated to cryotherapy, chiropractic, stretch, massage, relaxation, rest, and mental health services. 

Per Alabama, there is limited premium seating available for the new club and box seats at Bryant-Denny Stadium. However the seats are going fast due to strong interest.

