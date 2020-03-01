Live with the Tide: Alabama Basketball Hosts South Carolina

Bama Central
TUSCALOOSA, Ala. — The University of Alabama men's basketball team returns to Coleman Coliseum, after a two-game stint in in the state of Mississippi, to face the South Carolina Gamecocks on Saturday night. 

Last time out, the Crimson Tide (15-13, 7-8 SEC) was defeated by the Bulldogs of Mississippi State, 80-73, on Tuesday night. In the process, the team lost junior wing John Petty to an elbow injury. He is considered "highly unlikely" to play against the Gamecocks (17-11, 9-6 SEC) per coach Nate Oats. 

On the other hand, South Carolina is coming off of 94-90 overtime victory over Georgia. 

Alabama is a 5.5 point favorite according to BetOnline.Ag and the over/under is set for 160. Tipoff is scheduled for 7:30 p.m, CT, on SEC Network. 

Pregame

  • Starting lineup for Alabama: freshman forward Javian Davis, junior wing Herbert Jones, sophomore guard Kira Lewis, Jr., junior forward Alex Reese and freshman guard Jaden Shackelford.
  • Starting lineup for South Carolina: sophomore guard A.J. Lawson, redshirt-freshman Jermaine Couisnard, sophomore forward Alanzo Frink, senior forward Maik Kotsar and sophomore forward Keyshawn Bryant.
  • Junior guard John Petty, Jr. is on the sidelines in a sling and is not dressed to play. Petty was deemed highly doubtful after suffering a hyperextended elbow and a slight ligament strain a while diving for the ball in Tuesday night's game at Mississippi State.
