Live with the Tide: Alabama Basketball Hosts South Carolina

TUSCALOOSA, Ala. — The University of Alabama men's basketball team returns to Coleman Coliseum, after a two-game stint in in the state of Mississippi, to face the South Carolina Gamecocks on Saturday night.

Last time out, the Crimson Tide (15-13, 7-8 SEC) was defeated by the Bulldogs of Mississippi State, 80-73, on Tuesday night. In the process, the team lost junior wing John Petty to an elbow injury. He is considered "highly unlikely" to play against the Gamecocks (17-11, 9-6 SEC) per coach Nate Oats.

On the other hand, South Carolina is coming off of 94-90 overtime victory over Georgia.

Alabama is a 5.5 point favorite according to BetOnline.Ag and the over/under is set for 160. Tipoff is scheduled for 7:30 p.m, CT, on SEC Network.

Pregame