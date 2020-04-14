All Things Bama Podcast: Lawson Schaffer Talks Career, Program Direction

All Things Bama Podcast host Tyler Martin is joined by former University of Alabama men’s basketball walk-on Lawson Schaffer to discuss his career, favorite moments, and where the program is headed under Nate Oats.

Schaffer arrived at the Capstone in 2015 and played four seasons under former coach Avery Johnson. He is remembered by fans for his nice range from beyond the arc and impressive dance moves on the bench.

But what he is most known for, by coaches and teammates, was his competitive spirit, unrelenting work ethic, and selfless attitude. The Cullman, Ala. native is, arguably, the most beloved walk-on in program history.

In the interview, Schaffer gives an inside look at Alabama’s most recent run in the NCAA tournament back in 2018 and what it was like playing with Collin Sexton. He also dives into what the future could hold for the program with Oats at the helm.

The show is available on Apple, Google Podcasts, Spotify, and Anchor. Former guests include Eli Gold, Chris Stewart, Bryan Passink, Wimp Sanderson, Barrett Jones, Mike Johnson, Cory Reamer, Bradley Bozeman, Will Lowery, and more.

Make sure to like, subscribe, and review wherever you get your podcasts. Thanks for listening, everyone. Stay safe and healthy during this time!

Link to Apple Podcasts