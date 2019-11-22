Bama Central
Women's Basketball Claims Hometown Win for Cierra Johnson, 75-62 at South Alabama

Allie Wright

Mobile native Cierra Johnson led Alabama women's basketball to its third straight win of the season, putting up 16 points during a 75-62 victory at South Alabama on Thursday night.

Redshirt junior Jordan Lewis added 11 points and three steals.

Jasmine Walker was just one point shy of a double-double, assisting the team with nine points and 11 rebounds. The junior forward is leading the team with 7.3 rebounds per game while also averaging 9.8 points.

Senior forward Ashley Knight had her best outing of the season with eight points, six rebounds and four blocks. She's just 11 blocks away from setting the Crimson Tide career record. 

“We wanted to come out and be aggressive on both sides of the ball,” Crimson Tide coach Kristy Curry said in a statement. “I thought we were phenomenal on the offensive glass, when you rebound, and you defend on the road you give yourself a chance. I loved our energy and effort tonight.”

The first quarter was marked with an 8-8 tie before Alabama closed the quarter with a 15-3 run, taking the 23-11 lead.

The score reached 37-19 with 3:19 to go in the half after Alabama went on another run of 10-0. USA upped the score to 41-30 at the half, with the Crimson Tide leading.

Alabama's defense came out strong during the third quarter, not allowing the Jaguars to score for the final six minutes. The quarter ended with the Crimson Tide in command, 57-40.

Knight scored back-to-back layups to put the Crimson Tide up 68-43 with 6:04 remaining. USA (1-4) closed the gap, but never threatened to take the lead. 

The Crimson Tide hits the road again on Sunday as it travels to New Orleans to compete against Tulane. Tipoff is set for 4 p.m. CT.

