All Things Bama Podcast: Former Crimson Tide DB Will Lowery Reflects on Playing Days

On today's episode of the All Things Bama Podcast, former University of Alabama defensive back Will Lowery stops by to tell his story of a walk-on turned started on one of college football's best defenses of all time.

Hailing from Hoover High School, Lowery walked on to the Crimson Tide football team in 2008 and by the time he left Tuscaloosa, he was a major contributor in his final two seasons (2010 and 2011) and walked away with two national championships (2009 and 2011). 

Former Crimson Tide assistant and current Tennessee coach Jeremy Pruitt played a huge role in Lowery ending up in the crimson and white. He shares what his relationship is like with his former coach and how he ended up at the Capstone.

Lowery recalls his top moments in an Alabama uniform, namely, his game-changing play in the 2010 Penn State game and sack in the Iron Bowl in that same year. 

He finished his career with 53 total tackles, 35 solo tackles, and two interceptions. His story is one of determination and incredible work ethic. 

The Birmingham, Ala. native shares the storylines he is looking forward to whenever the football team is able to practice again in preparation for the 2020 campaign. 

The All Things Bama Podcast is available on Apple Podcasts, Spotify, Google, and Anchor. Former guests of the show include Eli Gold, Barrett Jones, Cory Reamer, Chris Stewart, Bryan Passink, Wimp Sanderson, Peter Burns of the SEC Network, and Bradley Bozeman.

by

Wade721