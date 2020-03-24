Bama Central
All Things Bama Podcast: Bradley Bozeman Talks Foundation, Crimson Tide Memories and More

Tyler Martin

On this week's edition of the All Things Bama Podcast, former University of Alabama offensive line standout and current Baltimore Raven Bradley Bozeman joins the show to share his heart behind him and his wife's foundation, favorite Crimson Tide memories, and what is it like playing with Lamar Jackson. 

Bozeman and his wife, Nikki, traveled across the country living in a RV to speak at local schools for the Bradley and Nikki Bozeman Foundation to stop bullying. 

The 6-foot-3, 315 pound offensive lineman shares the behind-the-scenes story of when he asked Nikki to marry him moments after the conclusion of the 2018 College Football Playoff National Championship Game. 

In his second season in the NFL, Bozeman started all 17 games for the Ravens at left guard and helped anchor one of the best offensive lines in the league.

At Alabama, Bozeman was a part of two national (2015 and 2017) championship and two SEC championship teams (2015 and 2016), he was named an unanimous second team All-American by all five major outlets in 2017, and earned second team All-SEC honors voted by the conference's coaches in that same season. 

You can check out what the Bozeman's are doing to stop bullying and donate to their cause at their foundation's website www.bradnikkibozeman.com.

The show is available on Apple Podcasts, Spotify, Google Podcasts, and Anchor. 

Former guests of the All Things Bama Podcast include Eli Gold, Barrett Jones, Cory Reamer, Chris Stewart, Bryan Passink, Christopher Walsh, and Peter Burns of the SEC Network.

Link to Apple Podcasts

