Luisa Blanco Named SEC Specialist of the Week

University of Alabama gymnastics picked up a big win over Kentucky on Friday night thanks in part to freshman Luisa Blanco.

The Dallas, Tx. native scored career-highs the balance beam event and floor exercise. Her 9.95 in the floor exercise was just her third routine of the season and paced the Crimson Tide to 49.550 team total, which is the school's highest score since 2018.

On Tuesday, the SEC office announced Blanco was the conference's specialist of the week. Florida's Trinity Thomas and Missouri's Helen Hu were named Gymnast and freshman of the week, respectively.

This story will be updated.