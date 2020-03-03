Bama Central
Top Stories
BamaCentral
Talk of the Tide
Recruiting

Luisa Blanco Named SEC Specialist of the Week

Alabama Athletics

Tyler Martin

University of Alabama gymnastics picked up a big win over Kentucky on Friday night thanks in part to freshman Luisa Blanco. 

The Dallas, Tx. native scored career-highs the balance beam event and floor exercise. Her 9.95 in the floor exercise was just her third routine of the season and paced the Crimson Tide to 49.550 team total, which is the school's highest score since 2018. 

On Tuesday, the SEC office announced Blanco was the conference's specialist of the week. Florida's Trinity Thomas and Missouri's Helen Hu were named Gymnast and freshman of the week, respectively. 

This story will be updated.  

Comments

BamaCentral

FEATURED
COMMUNITY

Collin Sexton is the BamaCentral Crimson Tide Pro Athlete of the Week

Over his last four games, the former Alabama standout is averaging 26.7 points including a career-high 32 point performance on Monday night

Tyler Martin

Alabama's Jordan Lewis and Jasmine Walker Highlight SEC Postseason Awards

Lewis is the first player in program history to earn the honor, while Walker is the first since 2006 to earn that distinction

Tyler Martin

Alabama Football Announces the Hiring of David Ballou and Dr. Matt Rhea

The Crimson Tide announced two new additions to the football staff on Tuesday morning

UA_Athletics

The Best of Crimson Tikes: March 3, 2020

A different way at looking at all things Alabama athletics through the eyes of Anthony Sisco

Christopher Walsh

'Heart Over Height': James 'Beetle' Bolden Leaves a Legacy Despite Short Time at Alabama

As the Crimson Tide's lone senior and shortest player, Bolden reflected on his time heading into senior night against Vanderbilt

Joey Blackwell

by

jblackwell

Crimson Tide Roll Call: March 3, 2020

Your daily briefing on what's going on with Alabama athletics, including full TV listings

Christopher Walsh

Alabama Baseball Ranked in Latest Polls

Off to a 12-0 start, the major college baseball polls are starting to take notice of the Crimson Tide

Christopher Walsh

Javian Davis is this week's BamaCentral Crimson Tide Athlete of the Week

The redshirt-freshman forward registered his first career double-double on Saturday against South Carolina

Joey Blackwell

SEC Basketball Power Rankings: Week 17

After a week of highs and lows, did Alabama move at all in this week’s power rankings?

Joey Blackwell

The Up And Down Week That Was In Alabama Softball

Team 24 Went 3-2 In East Crimson Classic

Cary L. Clark