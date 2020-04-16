NCAA to Allow Virtual Team Meetings, Nonphysical Activities for Division 1 Sports

On Thursday, the NCAA announced that all Division 1 coaches would have more virtual connections with their respective teams starting on April 20 through May 31.

The Division 1 Council Committee Coordination Committee voted that coaches and teams of all sports could have up to eight hours a week of film review, chalk talks, and team meetings.

Due to the cancellation of every spring sport, the NCAA made it clear that every sport was in its off-season meaning that coaches had limited contact with their players.

“This change not only allows coaches to continue to educate their student-athletes but also fosters the connectivity that comes with team-based activities,” Council chair M. Grace Calhoun, athletics director at Penn, said. “Regular, individual check-ins between student-athletes and coaches remain permissible and are encouraged.”

Per the Division 1 Student-Athlete Advisory Committee, student-athletes will be required one off day per week.

No activity, nonphysical or not, is allowed the week before the start of a school’s final examination period for the Spring 2020 semester through the conclusion of the final examination period.

Required physical activity is still prohibited because of the requirement that a sports-safety certified staff member must be present.

In-person recruiting is still suspended until at least May 31 meaning no prospects can come on campuses or coaches can visit different high schools.

The committee will re-evaluate this in mid-May to determine if an extension is needed for the coaches to have access to their players.