All Things Bama Podcast: Will There be a Football Season?

On today's episode of the All Things Bama Podcast, staff writer and host Tyler Martin is joined by editor Christopher Walsh to discuss and speculate what is going to happen with the upcoming 2020 college football season.

The two dive into what a abbreviated season could look like and other measures the NCAA and SEC could take. Even more so, what would be the ramifications of a cancelled season?

Other topics of discussion include the direction of the basketball program in year two under Nate Oats and the baseball program under Brad Bohannon after the NCAA ruled that spring sport student-athletes will have an extra year of eligibility.

Martin and Walsh dissect into all that and more.

Former guests of the show include Eli Gold, Chris Stewart, Barrett Jones, Bryan Passink, Cory Reamer, Bradley Bozeman, Will Lowery, Wimp Sanderson, and Peter Burns of the SEC Network.

