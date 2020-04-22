All Things Bama Podcast: Key Storylines Ahead of 2020 NFL Draft

The All Things Bama Podcast host Tyler Martin is joined by staff writer Joey Blackwell to dissect the biggest storylines surrounding University of Alabama players ahead of the 2020 NFL Draft on Thursday night.

Will former Crimson Tide quarterback Tua Tagovailoa slide? Will Justin Herbert be drafted before him? Martin and Blackwell tackle this subject at the very top of the show.

The duo takes a look at this year's wide receiving class, and dive into the prospect of Alabama having two selected inside the top 10 with Jerry Jeudy and Henry Ruggs III.

Is Jedrick Wills Jr. the best offensive tackle available and will he go to the New York Giants at No. 4, like rumors have caused fans to believe?

What happens with the Crimson Tide's defensive players like Xavier McKinney, Trevon Diggs, Terrell Lewis, Raekwon Davis, Anfernee Jennings, among others? Who rises in the draft and who falls?

Find out all this and more on the All Things Bama Podcast.

