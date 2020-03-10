All Things Bama Podcast: Spring Football Preview Part One, Analyzing the Defense

The University of Alabama football team starts its spring practices this week on Friday. In honor of that, the All Things Bama Podcast is dedicating the next two episodes to preview the practices and analyze the different position battles.

For Tuesday's episode, we start on the defensive side of the ball. Host Tyler Martin and editor Christopher Walsh talk all things from the defensive line grouping to the secondary.

Who will step up in generating a pass rush? Who can fill the holes left by Xavier McKinney and Trevon Diggs in the secondary? How will Dylan Moses look returning from injury? Is this a make or break year for Pete Golding? Find out all this and more on today's show.

On Thursday, that episode will be all about the offense, dissecting the quarterback battle, and more.

Former guests of the show include Eli Gold, Chris Stewart, Barrett Jones, Bryan Passink, Wimp Sanderson, Cory Reamer, and Peter Burns of the SEC Network.

