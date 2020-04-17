Bama Central
Crimson Tide Roll Call: April 17, 2020

Tyler Martin

Today is ... National Crawfish Day 

BamaCentral Daily Video 

Did you notice?

  • In case you missed it, Alabama basketball walk-on Sam Okauru has put his name into the transfer portal. He will have three years of eligibility wherever he ends up.
  • The Crimson Tide gymnastics program picked up another addition this week Dana Duckworth announced in Sarah Duhe. She is a three-time USA gymnastics regional qualifier and Louisiana State vault champion. 
  • Crimson Tide junior Sam Fischer was named to the SEC’s Men’s Tennis Community Service Team for the second year in a row for his work at Holy Spirit Catholic High School in the local community. 
  • The sponsorships are starting to roll in for Tua Tagovailoa. He picked up two yesterday from Bose and Muscle Milk. 
  • Next week, Nick Saban and the Alabama football program could be making some more history. 
  • Alabama assistant baseball coach Jerry Zulli dropping some knowledge on everyone: 

Countdown to the Crimson Tide’s 2020 opener 

141 days 

On this date in Crimson Tide history:

April 17, 1979: Paul W. “Bear” Bryant says E.J. Junior, who had been a defensive end during his first two seasons at Alabama, will be moved back to his old position after trying safety as a spring experiment. "E.J. was doing all right, but we have to have him closer to the action,” the coach said. Also praised by the coach for having a good spring were cornerback Don McNeal, defensive lineman Warren Lyles, center Dwight Stephenson, guard Mike Brock, fullback Steve Whitman and guard Jim Bunch.

Crimson Tide quote of the day: 

"In the second quarter, I saw [Gino] Torretta look over at me, and he froze for a second. I saw fear." – Alabama defensive end John Copeland after the 1993 Sugar Bowl.

We’ll leave you with this ... 

