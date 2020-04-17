Crimson Tide Roll Call: April 17, 2020

Today is ... National Crawfish Day

In case you missed it, Alabama basketball walk-on Sam Okauru has put his name into the transfer portal. He will have three years of eligibility wherever he ends up.

The Crimson Tide gymnastics program picked up another addition this week Dana Duckworth announced in Sarah Duhe. She is a three-time USA gymnastics regional qualifier and Louisiana State vault champion.

Crimson Tide junior Sam Fischer was named to the SEC’s Men’s Tennis Community Service Team for the second year in a row for his work at Holy Spirit Catholic High School in the local community.

The sponsorships are starting to roll in for Tua Tagovailoa. He picked up two yesterday from Bose and Muscle Milk.

Next week, Nick Saban and the Alabama football program could be making some more history.

Alabama assistant baseball coach Jerry Zulli dropping some knowledge on everyone:

Countdown to the Crimson Tide’s 2020 opener

141 days

On this date in Crimson Tide history:

April 17, 1979: Paul W. “Bear” Bryant says E.J. Junior, who had been a defensive end during his first two seasons at Alabama, will be moved back to his old position after trying safety as a spring experiment. "E.J. was doing all right, but we have to have him closer to the action,” the coach said. Also praised by the coach for having a good spring were cornerback Don McNeal, defensive lineman Warren Lyles, center Dwight Stephenson, guard Mike Brock, fullback Steve Whitman and guard Jim Bunch.

Crimson Tide quote of the day:

"In the second quarter, I saw [Gino] Torretta look over at me, and he froze for a second. I saw fear." – Alabama defensive end John Copeland after the 1993 Sugar Bowl.



