Crimson Tide Roll Call: April 17, 2020
Tyler Martin
Today is ... National Crawfish Day
Did you notice?
- In case you missed it, Alabama basketball walk-on Sam Okauru has put his name into the transfer portal. He will have three years of eligibility wherever he ends up.
- The Crimson Tide gymnastics program picked up another addition this week Dana Duckworth announced in Sarah Duhe. She is a three-time USA gymnastics regional qualifier and Louisiana State vault champion.
- Crimson Tide junior Sam Fischer was named to the SEC’s Men’s Tennis Community Service Team for the second year in a row for his work at Holy Spirit Catholic High School in the local community.
- The sponsorships are starting to roll in for Tua Tagovailoa. He picked up two yesterday from Bose and Muscle Milk.
- Next week, Nick Saban and the Alabama football program could be making some more history.
- Alabama assistant baseball coach Jerry Zulli dropping some knowledge on everyone:
Countdown to the Crimson Tide’s 2020 opener
141 days
On this date in Crimson Tide history:
April 17, 1979: Paul W. “Bear” Bryant says E.J. Junior, who had been a defensive end during his first two seasons at Alabama, will be moved back to his old position after trying safety as a spring experiment. "E.J. was doing all right, but we have to have him closer to the action,” the coach said. Also praised by the coach for having a good spring were cornerback Don McNeal, defensive lineman Warren Lyles, center Dwight Stephenson, guard Mike Brock, fullback Steve Whitman and guard Jim Bunch.
Crimson Tide quote of the day:
"In the second quarter, I saw [Gino] Torretta look over at me, and he froze for a second. I saw fear." – Alabama defensive end John Copeland after the 1993 Sugar Bowl.