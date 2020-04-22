Crimson Tide Roll Call: April 22, 2020

Today is ... National Earth Day

BamaCentral Daily Video

Did you notice?

On Tuesday, Alabama’s Kenzie Wright was named to the Women’s Golf Coaches Association All-American Second Team. The senior played in all seven competitions this year with a stroke average of 71.92.

Clemson grad transfer Sydney Riley has been officially added to Crimson Tide’s women’s tennis program. Last season, she finished with a 11-1 dual match record and 4-1 record in ACC play. She has one year of eligibility remaining.

Alabama Athletics

Alabama football could make more history on Thursday night at the NFL draft. Here is Henry Ruggs’ thoughts on what it would mean to have the most players from one school selected in the first round:

“I am going to have to dominate him,” former Alabama cornerback Trevon Diggs told ESPN when asked about potientally lining up against his brother and Buffalo Bills wideout, Stefon.

Crimson Tide basketball coaches sending their farewells to guard Kira Lewis Jr., after he announced he would be staying in the NBA draft:

You have to begin to wonder about the future of former Crimson Tide tight end OJ Howard in Tampa Bay:

The Crimson Tide Sports Network’s Roger Hoover has been doing a series of interviews with Alabama draft prospects leading up to the big night on Thursday. Here is the one with Xavier McKinney:

Kate Lang was named the Defensive Player of the Year for the Crimson Tide women’s wheelchair team.

Which one of these was your favorite play of Tua Tagovailoa’s career at the Capstone?

Countdown to the Crimson Tide’s 2020 opener

136 days

On this date in Crimson Tide history:

April 22, 1961: Pat James' Red Team defeated Charlie Bradshaw's White Team 17-7 in the annual spring game at Denny Stadium. Quarterback Pat Trammell, who picked the winning squad, was the star of the game, rushing for 92 yards and hitting 5-of-10 passes for 86 more. His 33-yard completion to halfback Bill Oliver set up one of the Red scores. "Well, we have had our fun and now it is time to get down to business," Paul W. “Bear” Bryant said after the game. "The rest of practice is closed to everyone and maybe we can find some football players before we have to play a real game." — Bryant Museum

Crimson Tide quote of the day:

"Winning isn't imperative, but getting tougher in the fourth quarter is." – Paul W. “Bear” Bryant

We’ll leave you with this ...