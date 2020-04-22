Bama Central
Top Stories
BamaCentral
Talk of the Tide
Recruiting

Crimson Tide Roll Call: April 22, 2020

Image courtesy of Jimmy Bank

Tyler Martin

Today is ... National Earth Day 

BamaCentral Daily Video 

Did you notice?

  • On Tuesday, Alabama’s Kenzie Wright was named to the Women’s Golf Coaches Association All-American Second Team. The senior played in all seven competitions this year with a stroke average of 71.92. 
  • Clemson grad transfer Sydney Riley has been officially added to Crimson Tide’s women’s tennis program. Last season, she finished with a 11-1 dual match record and 4-1 record in ACC play. She has one year of eligibility remaining.
C3D90656-CA87-412B-8B3D-5FD4D07AF8A0
Alabama Athletics
  • Alabama football could make more history on Thursday night at the NFL draft. Here is Henry Ruggs’ thoughts on what it would mean to have the most players from one school selected in the first round:
  • “I am going to have to dominate him,” former Alabama cornerback Trevon Diggs told ESPN when asked about potientally lining up against his brother and Buffalo Bills wideout, Stefon.
  • Crimson Tide basketball coaches sending their farewells to guard Kira Lewis Jr., after he announced he would be staying in the NBA draft: 
  • You have to begin to wonder about the future of former Crimson Tide tight end OJ Howard in Tampa Bay: 
  • The Crimson Tide Sports Network’s Roger Hoover has been doing a series of interviews with Alabama draft prospects leading up to the big night on Thursday. Here is the one with Xavier McKinney: 
  • Kate Lang was named the Defensive Player of the Year for the Crimson Tide women’s wheelchair team. 
  • Which one of these was your favorite play of Tua Tagovailoa’s career at the Capstone? 

Countdown to the Crimson Tide’s 2020 opener 

136 days 

On this date in Crimson Tide history: 

April 22, 1961: Pat James' Red Team defeated Charlie Bradshaw's White Team 17-7 in the annual spring game at Denny Stadium. Quarterback Pat Trammell, who picked the winning squad, was the star of the game, rushing for 92 yards and hitting 5-of-10 passes for 86 more. His 33-yard completion to halfback Bill Oliver set up one of the Red scores. "Well, we have had our fun and now it is time to get down to business," Paul W. “Bear” Bryant said after the game. "The rest of practice is closed to everyone and maybe we can find some football players before we have to play a real game." — Bryant Museum

Crimson Tide quote of the day: 

"Winning isn't imperative, but getting tougher in the fourth quarter is." – Paul W. “Bear” Bryant

We’ll leave you with this ... 

Comments

BamaCentral

FEATURED
COMMUNITY

Kira Lewis Jr. to Forgo Remaining Eligibility, Sign with Agent

The sophomore guard announced his will keep name in NBA draft and sign with an agent

Tyler Martin

by

Christopher Walsh

The Coronavirus Crisis and Sports: April 21, 2020

A look at the world of sports beyond Alabama, and the best of Sports Illustrated

Christopher Walsh

by

TylerMartin

Cary Clark's Greatest Games: 1985 Iron Bowl

Cary Clark recalls the 1985 nail-biter at Legion Field in Birmingham

Cary L. Clark

2020 NFL Draft Position Preview: Linebackers

Alabama's Terrell Lewis and Anfernee Jennings are both eager to hear their names called during the 2020 NFL Draft

Christopher Walsh

by

TylerMartin

2021 Five-Star OT Nolan Rucci Names Top 9, Eager to Visit Tuscaloosa

Bama Central spoke with the No. 1 rated player in Pennsylvania and nationally ranked Top 15 prospect after he included the Crimson Tide in his list of top schools

Tyler Martin

by

TylerMartin

2020 NFL Draft Position Previews: Defensive Linemen

Former Alabama defensive lineman Raekwon Davis has the size and strength to be a first-round pick, but not the resume

Christopher Walsh

NCAA Rule Changes Include Making Auburn's Extra Play For Field Goal Against Alabama Illegal

NCAA Football Rule Changes to Targeting, Instant Replay, and More

Tyler Martin

Daily Dose of Crimson Tide: Too Full of 'Bama

Need your fix of Alabama sports with the spring seasons cancelled? BamaCentral has you covered

Christopher Walsh

Crimson Tide Roll Call: April 21, 2020

Your daily briefing on what's going on with Alabama athletics

Christopher Walsh

by

TylerMartin

Crimson Tikes, April 21, 2020: 'Well, Hello'

A different way at looking at all things Alabama athletics through the eyes of Anthony Sisco

Christopher Walsh