Alabama Baseball Drops Series Opener at LSU, 2-1

A solid start on the mound for Tyler Ras wasn't enough as the Crimson Tide fell in a low-scoring affair

Despite a solid start on the mound by Tyler Ras for Alabama baseball, the Crimson Tide bats were ineffective en route to a 2-1 loss at the hands of LSU on Friday night in Baton Rouge.

In six and two-thirds innings, Ras gave up just two runs off of four hits, walked three and struck out eight batters.

The first of the Tigers' two runs came in the bottom of the first inning, when an RBI sac-fly by LSU left fielder Gavin Dugas led to a run crossing the plate.

Neither Alabama or LSU would be able to put any more runs on the board through the bottom of the seventh, with both Ras and Tigers starter Landon Marceaux pitching gems on the mound.

In the bottom of the seventh, Ras' second allowed run of the game crossed the plate with an RBI-double by Tigers second baseman Drew Bianco increased the LSU lead to two runs.

In the top of the eighth, Alabama finally put its first and only run of the game on the board when Crimson Tide shortstop Jim Jarvis tripled down to right-center field, cutting the Tiger lead to one.

However, despite out-hitting LSU 13 hits to five, Alabama was unable to add any more runs to take down the Tigers.

Marceaux (6-4) was credited with the win for LSU. Closer Devin Fontenot (4) picked up the save.

Ras (6-3) was saddled with the loss.

With the loss, the Crimson Tide moves to 28-18 on the season and is now 11-13 in SEC play. The Tigers are now 31-18 with the victory and are 10-15 in the conference.

Alabama and LSU will resume its series on Saturday (2 p.m. CT, SEC Network).

