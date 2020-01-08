Bama Central
Crimson Tide Roll Call: Jan. 8, 2020

• Former Alabama pitcher Jimmy Nelson signed a one-year deal with the Los Angeles Dodgers. The contract guarantees $1.25 million for 2020, but the right-hander could earn more with incentives. He spent last year with the Milwaukee Brewers, only making an appearance in 10 games. His ERA was 6.95 with 26 strikeouts.

  • Alabama walk-on wide receiver Mac Hereford has entered his name into the transfer portal. He only appeared in two games during his Crimson Tide career, one against Mercer in 2017 and one in 2019 against Western Carolina. He will have one year of eligibility left. 
  • After signing Tua Tagovailoa on Monday, agent Leigh Steinberg and his team will now also represent wide receiver Jerry Jeudy. 
  • Steve Nash reminisces on former Crimson Tide forward Robert Horry's foul in the 2007 Western Conference Semifinals that turned the series on its head.
  • Cleveland Cavaliers head coach John Beilein has high praise for former Crimson Tide guard Levi Randolph, who was just promoted from the team's G-Leage affiliate. 

On this date in Crimson Tide history:

January 8, 1988: Homer Smith, the offensive coordinator for the Kansas City Chiefs and former head coach at Pacific and Army, was named as the offensive coach for the Crimson Tide.

January 8, 2018: Freshman quarterback Tua Tagovailoa came off the bench to spark a second-half comeback and threw a 41-yard touchdown to freshman wide receiver DeVonta to give Alabama a 26-23 overtime victory against Georgia in the Mercedes-Benz Stadium in Atlanta. Tagovailoa took a sack on Alabama's first play of overtime, losing 16 yards.

Crimson Tide quote of the day:

"I could not believe it. There's lots of highs and lows. Last year we lost on the last play of the game and this year we won on the last play of the game. These kids really responded the right way. We said last year, `Don't waste the feeling.' They sure didn't, the way they played tonight." – Nick Saban after winning his sixth national title after Alabama defeated Georgia and former assistant coach Kirby Smart

