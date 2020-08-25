Practice Report: Alabama Football Drills in Full Pads for First Time in 2020

TUSCALOOSA, Ala. — While the University of Alabama football team having completed its mandated practice acclimation period, the Crimson Tide wore pads for the first time on Monday afternoon.

"I thought it went well, Nick Saban said.

Conditions were 90 degrees and partly cloudy, although the heat index was hovering around 100. With overnight rain in the forecast and Hurricane Laura looming, the Crimson Tide could be spending the next couple of days indoors (at least).

Earlier Monday the Crimson Tide was ranked third in the preseason Associated Press Top 25 Poll.

However, it was a little misleading due to teams that have already canceled or postponed their season were included. Clemson was No. 1, followed by No. 2 Ohio State.

Alabama is scheduled to play five ranked teams: No. 4 Georgia, No. 6 LSU, No. 11 Auburn, No. 13 Texas A & M and No. 25 Tennessee.

The Southeastern Conference had the most teams of any conference with seven in the Top 25 in addition to two other member schools receiving votes. Due to the coronavirus pandemic, the SEC will play a 10-game conference-only schedule this fall.

It's the 13th straight season the Crimson Tide will enter the season ranked in the annual poll.

It has been No. 1 at some point of every season since 2008, an NCAA record.

The Crimson Tide is scheduled to have 25 practices during fall camp, which will run through the next month due to the delayed start of the 2020 college football season.

Alabama is scheduled to open the season Sept. 26 at Missouri.