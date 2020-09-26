Crimson Tide Roll Call: Sept. 26, 2020

Today is … It’s the SEC season opener in college football!

Crimson Tide results

• Soccer: Alabama 1, Mississippi State 1 (tie)

Freshman Felicia Knox got the scoring started in the opening minutes, knocking in her first collegiate goal in the fifth minute. The Bulldogs’ lone goal came the last second of regulation via junior Hailey Farrington-Bentil. “Tough one to swallow," head coach West Hart said in a release. "We were a bit naive closing the game out. Shame on me for not addressing that situation at some point over the past few weeks, I’ll take the blame for that. Certainly have to give credit to Mississippi State though, they made it hard on us all night. I am proud of the way we ended overtime though, down a player against a team that was emotionally charged on the road and we grinded out a point. We will lick our wounds, learn from it, and move on to the next one.”

• Alabama baseball took part in its first full-team practice on at Sewell-Thomas Stadium to open fall practices. “It was really exciting for all of us to get out on the field today and play a few innings,” head coach Brad Bohannon said in a statement. “Our kids have done a great job of handling the challenges of the pandemic. I could not be more pleased with where we are right now, all things considered." In compliance with guidelines due to COVID-19, admission to Alabama baseball’s on-field activity is closed to the public.

On this date in Crimson Tide history:

September 26, 1926: Former Crimson Tide baseball and football standout Al Lary was born in Northport. Per his Alabama Sports Hall of Fame bio: One of three players named to both the football and baseball All-Century Teams. At the time, he set the record for Alabama single-season touchdown receptions with ten and the set the single-game record with three. He was named First Team All-SEC in 1950. During the 1950 baseball season, he had a 4-1 (.800) record as a starting pitcher and a 6-2 (.750) record the following year. He ranks fourth in fewest hits allowed in a season (13) with a minimum of 40 innings pitched. He played two seasons in the majors with the Chicago Cubs in 1954 and 1962.

September 26, 1981: Three big defensive plays key Alabama’s 28-7 victory at Vanderbilt. Defensive tackle Jackie Cline’s punt block for a safety gave Alabama an early 2-0 lead, and defensive end Russ Wood returned a fumble 33 yards to make it 9-0, and cornerback Benny Perrin returned an interception 72 yards for touchdown as Alabama led 16-7 at the half. The offense finally scored on a 1-yard run by Jeff Fagan and an 81-yard pass from Ken Coley to Joey Jones. – Bryant Museum

September 26, 2009: Greg McElroy passed for a career-high 291 yards and three touchdowns and Alabama opened SEC play by blasting Arkansas at Bryant-Denny Stadium, 35-7. The Crimson Tide executive three plays of 50-plus yards, including an 80-yard touchdown by Marquis that was one of the longest pass plays in school history. Trent Richardson broke four tackles for a 52-yard touchdown run, Julio Jones caught a 50-yard TD pass on a trick play and Alabama even managed to block a punt. However, it also lost linebacker Dont’a Hightower to a knee injury.

Crimson Tide quote of the day:

“Never compromise what you think is right.” – Paul W. “Bear” Bryant

