Recruiting Corner: Numbers Are Getting Tight in Alabama's 2021 Class

The University of Alabama football program currently sits at 21 verbal commitments in its 2021 recruiting class and the Early Signing Period is only a couple of months away, if it stays in December.

Tight end Robbie Ouzts was the most recent pledge coming earlier this month.

On Thursday night, during his weekly, in-season radio show, Crimson Tide coach Nick Saban dropped a hint on how this class might finish.

"We have 21 commitments now," Saban said. Hopefully, we can keep those guys. We can take, I think, three more guys."

That could be due to the fact that this year doesn't count against anyone's eligibility no matter how much they play.

With the recruiting dead period still enacted, who might Alabama's top three targets be at this current moment? Who can it realistically get to join this loaded class?

Well, let's take a look:

DE Tunmise Adeleye (Tompkins - Katy, Tex.)

The Crimson Tide is still looking to fill a spot or two on its defensive line and Adeleye has been high on its list for a while. It appears the battle is between Florida, Texas A & M, and Alabama for the former Ohio State commit.

It helps that the Crimson Tide's quarterback in the 2021 class, Jalen Milroe, has a great relationship with Adeleye. Even though there are no official visits, it wouldn't shock anyone to see the 6-foot-3, 245 pound defensive end get to Tuscaloosa at some point on his own dime.

S Terrion Arnold (John Paul II Catholic - Tallahassee, Fla.)

Like the defensive line, secondary is another area where the Crimson Tide could use another commit or two. As of now, it appears to be an SEC battle for Arnold's services with the likes of Alabama, Florida, and Georgia.

A two-sport star, Arnold also holds a basketball offer from Alabama coach Nate Oats. He and 2021 linebacker Xavian Sorey have mentioned that playing together on the college level is very important.

Crimson Tide commit Christian Leary told SI All-American last week that Arnold was high on his list of guys he was recruiting to Tuscaloosa.

LB Xavian Sorey (IMG Academy - Bradenton, Fla.)

The versatile defender currently has a top five schools of Alabama, LSU, Auburn, Florida, and Georgia. Alabama has been long connected to Sorey, but this one still remains a heated battle.

"I talk to Coach Sal [Sunseri], Coach [Charles] Kelly, and Coach [Nick] Saban," Sorey told SIAA last Friday. "They tell me how they are going to use me all over the field in multiple positions. Me and Coach Sal have a close relationship, too, because he gave me my first scholarship when he was at Florida."

Where Alabama commits play on Friday night

2021

OT Tommy and OC James Brockermeyer - All Saints opens their 2020 campaign against Azle.

OT JC Latham and WR Jacorey Brooks - IMG Academy travels to Ravenwood on ESPNU at 7:30 p.m (CT).

DT Damon Payne - Belleville will play Fordson.

WR Agiye Hall - Bloomingdale faces off against Tampa Bay Tech.

QB Jalen Milroe - Tompkins goes on the road to Magnolia to kick off the season.

LB Ian Jackson - Prattville squares off with Hoover.

DT Tim Keenan - Ramsay and Pinson Valley meet in a pivotal matchup for both schools.