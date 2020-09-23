2020 Alabama Players in the NFL Week 3 Tracker

Have you ever heard of Lamar McHan?

If you're into football history you might have. He was an NFL quarterback for 10 seasons, who threw for 9,449 yards with the Chicago Cardinals, Green Bay Packers, Baltimore Colts, and San Francisco 49ers.

The second-overall selection in the 1954 NFL Draft out of Arkansas was traded to the Packers in May 1959, and started the first six games of the season. With the quarterback having a minor leg injury, and his team in the midst of what would be a five-game losing streak, first-year head coach Vince Lombardi made a change and inserted a former 17th-round draft pick who was in fourth year in the league and hadn't won a game in which he'd played four quarters.

His name was Bart Starr.

Lombardi and Starr went on to win five NFL championships and capture the first two Super Bowls en route to enshrinement in the Pro Football Hall of Fame.

Every football season brings adversity.

While 11 teams have started 2-0 this year, tied for the most in NFL history, another 11 teams have opened 0-2.

Five of those 2-0 clubs – the Cardinals, Bears, Raiders, Rams and Steelers – missed the playoffs in 2019. The Cardinals (5-10-1) finished last in the NFC West.

In 15 of the past 17 seasons, at least one NFL team won its division the season after finishing in last or tied for last place. There have been 48 teams in league history to go from “worst-to-first,” including the 2009 New Orleans Saints and the 2017 Philadelphia Eagles managing to win the Super Bowl.

This season it'll become a little easier to do as the NFL begins a 14-team playoff format, with two additional wild-card teams, one each in AFC and NFC.

While matchups of 2-0 teams, like the Chiefs and Ravens on Monday night, are obviously noteworthy as they can be a preview of the playoffs, watching to see what the 0-2 teams do can be equally as important.

In 2000, Tom Brady was selected with pick No. 199, a compensatory selection in the sixth round, and was initially fourth on the New England depth chart. A year later, he took over for injured start Drew Bledsoe during the Patriots' 0-2 start. They went on to win Super Bowl XXXVI.

Matchup of the Week

We're going for the trenches with the Jets at the Colts. Defensive tackle Quinnen Williams had two sacks and his first career forced fumble last week. He's the only defensive lineman in the league with two sacks and a forced fumble in a single game this season. Who's going to be blocking him a lot on Sunday? Center Ryan Kelly.

NFL Schedule Week 3

Thursday's game (All times CT)

Miami at Jacksonville, 7:20 PM (NFLN)

Sunday's games

Chicago at Atlanta, noon (FOX)

Houston at Pittsburgh, noon (CBS)

Cincinnati at Philadelphia, noon (CBS)

San Francisco at New York Giants, noon (FOX)

Los Angeles Rams at Buffalo, noon (FOX)

Las Vegas at New England, noon (CBS)

Tennessee at Minnesota, noon (CBS)

Washington at Cleveland, noon (FOX)

Carolina at Los Angeles Chargers, 3:05 p.m. (CBS)

New York Jets at Indianapolis, 3:05 p.m. (CBS)

Dallas at Seattle, 3:25 p.m. (FOX)

Tampa Bay at Denver, 3:25 p.m. (FOX)

Detroit at Arizona, 3:25 p.m. (FOX)

Green Bay at New Orleans, 7:20 p.m. (NBC)

Monday's game

Kansas City at Baltimore, 7:15 p.m. (ESPN)

Week 3 Notes

• Washington safety Landon Collins had five tackles and an interception last week. He's second among defensive backs in tackles for a loss (28) since 2016.

• Cowboys wide receiver Amari Cooper is coming off his 20th career 100-yard receiving game.

• Cardinals running back Kenyan Drake had 95 scrimmage yards last week, and in his only game agains the Lions tallied 87 and a touchdown, although it was with the Dolphins in 2018.

• Josh Jacobs is the only AFC running back with 100-plus scrimmage yards in both games this season. He leads the conference with 244 scrimmage yards and three touchdowns.

• Broncos wide receiver Jerry Jeudy leads all AFC rookies with eight catches and is second with 118 receiving yards.

• Falcons wide receiver Julio Jones is aiming for his third straight home game with 150-plus yards. Since 2011, he leads NFL with 12,306 receiving yards. Meanwhile, Calvin Ridley is the first player since Marvin Harrison in 1999 with 100-plus receiving yards and two touchdowns in each of his team's first two games.

• Titans running back Derrick Henry had 716 scrimmage yards (143.2 per game) & eight touchdowns (7 rush, 1 receiving) during his last five road games. He's had at least 80-plus scrimmage yards 11 straight games, the longest active streak in AFC. Since 2019, he leads NFL with 1,740 rush yards.

• Keep an eye on Ravens running back Mark Ingram II this week. He had 135 scrimmage yards the last time he faced the Chiefs, and had two-plus touchdowns in two of his last three Monday night games.

This report will be continually updated through Monday's game

