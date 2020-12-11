All Things BamaBamaCentral+RecruitingBama/NFLHistoryThe Saban FilesASWAThe 411
30 Crimson Tide Student-Athletes Slated for Commencement This Weekend

Alabama’s December graduation total includes 11 degrees from football and 10 from soccer
TUSCALOOSA, Ala. – Alabama Athletics had two teams produce double-digit degrees during the fall semester, with a total of 30 Crimson Tide student-athletes slated to graduate this weekend.

Alabama’s list is highlighted by a trio of All-Americans in Dylan Moses (football), Abigail Kwarteng (women’s track & field) and Alfred Chelanga (men’s track & field/cross country), SEC All-Defensive Team member Herbert Jones (men’s basketball), baseball’s Chandler Avant, who was selected by the New York Mets in the 2018 MLB Draft, and five student-athletes earning master’s degrees this semester, including Chelanga.

Alabama’s SEC West Champion football squad has 11 set to earn their degrees, including Mac Jones who completed his master’s degree this fall, as well as Moses, Najee Harris, Christopher Allen, Phidarian Mathis, LaBryan Ray, Brian Robinson Jr., Slade Bolden, Hunter Brannon, Kendall Randolph and Major Tennison.

The Tide soccer program is celebrating nine players who earned 10 degrees, with Casey Wertz earning her bachelor’s and master’s degrees simultaneously through the University’s Accelerated Master’s Program (AMP). Taylor Morgan and Kaley Verpaele are also taking home master’s degrees this weekend, while Gabby Duca, Kaylee Hammer, Neaka Khalilian, Brynn Martin, Gigi Schorr and Emma Thomson earned undergraduate degrees.

Other Crimson Tide graduates include Ann Selim (women’s tennis), Kylie Dickson (gymnastics), Stephan Holcombe (men’s track & field), Richard Miksi (men’s swimming & diving), Taylor Pickett (women’s track & field) and Paul Selden (men’s track & field/cross country).

The Crimson Tide’s newest alumni join the 100 who earned diplomas last spring and the 23 who graduated in the summer to boost Alabama’s 2020 total to 153.

Note: The photograph is from a previous graduation and will hopefully be updated 

