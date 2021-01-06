Alabama Crimson Tide Wide Receiver DeVonta Smith Wins Heisman Trophy

Smith the third Alabama player to win college football's most prestigious prize, joining running backs Mark Ingram II and Derrick Henry

It seemed only fitting that such an unusual year in college football have a Heisman Trophy winner that very few people expected until the final couple of weeks.

Tuesday night, Alabama wide receiver DeVonta Smith won college football's most prestigious award, edging out teammate Mac Jones and two other finalists in the voting.

Smith is Alabama's third Heisman winner, joining running backs Mark Ingram II (2009) and Derrick Henry (2015).

Smith was the first wideout to win the award since Michigan wide receiver/returner Desmond Howard in 1991. Only two other receivers have taken home the trophy that dates back to 1935, Notre Dame's Tim Brown in 1987 and Nebraska's Johnny Rodgers in 1972.

Moreover, Smith was just the ninth wide receiver named a finalist, although third from Alabama (Amari Cooper, 2014 and David Palmer, 1993).

2020 Heisman Trophy Voting

DeVonta Smith, Alabama, 447 first-place votes, 1,856 total points Trevor Lawrence, Clemson, 222, 1,87 Mac Jones, Alabama, 138, 1,130 Kyle Trask, Florida, 61, 737 Najee Harris, Alabama, 16, 216

Including fifth-place finisher Najee Harris, Alabama was just the second team ever to have three players place in the top five of the same Heisman vote, joining 1946 Army with halfback Glenn Davis, fullback Doc Blanchard and quarterback Arnold Tucker.

Clemson’s Trevor Lawrence and Florida’s Kyle Trask were the other two finalists.

This was the first time Alabama had multiple Heisman finalists.

“Probably one of the most selfless guys that I've ever had the opportunity to coach in terms of whatever he can do to help the team he wants to do,” Nick Saban said of Smith prior to the Rose Bowl.

Jones and Smith gave Alabama 10 Heisman finalists since 1982, and eight since 2009. They joined Ingram, Henry, Amari Cooper (2014), AJ McCarron (2013), Trent Richardson (2011) and Tua Tagovailoa (2018).

“These guys prepare better than anybody right now on offense for us in their preparation for the game, and it shows in the way they play the game," outgoing Crimson Tide offensive coordinator Steve Sarkisian said. "And their preparation is at the highest level. They remind me of NFL players when it comes to that.”

Smith's Heisman resume included the following:

Named Associated Press Player of the Year, the first wide receiver to ever win the award.

2020 Player of the Year by The Sporting News and CBSSports.com.

First-Team All-American and named SEC Offensive Player of the Year.

Entered College Football Playoff as the national leader in receptions, receiving yards and yards after the catch while ranking second in receiving touchdowns and receiving yards per game. After the Rose Bowl he led in TD catches, too.

Holds program record with 3,750 career receiving yards, which ranks second in SEC history. He's within nine yards of tying Vanderbilt’s Jordan Matthews (2010-13, 3,759 yards).

Holds SEC career record with 40 touchdown catches. The previous mark of 31 was held by Amari Cooper (2012-14) and Chris Doering of Florida (1992-95).

Caught a team-record 20 touchdowns this season.

Totaled four 200-plus yard receiving games for his career, including two this season, to set the Alabama career mark.

DBU? Smith had 231 yards and three touchdowns at LSU. Last year he had 213 yards on seven catches and two touchdowns. The only opponent Smith had more career yards against was Ole Miss, with 466.

DBUII: As for the other program that likes to claim it deserves to be called DBU, Florida, Smith had 15 catches for 189 yards and two touchdowns in the SEC Championship Game.

Had the signature moment, the one-handed touchdown catch at LSU.

Voted team MVP and a team captain for the second straight year.

