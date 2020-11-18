SI.com
Bama Central
HomeAll Things BamaBamaCentral+RecruitingBama/NFLHistory
Search

Crimson Tikes: Context Means Everything

Christopher Walsh

Context does mean everything ... 

Crimson Tikes: Fescue vs. Weed
Anthony Sisco

"Crimson Tikes" is the brainchild of Anthony Sisco, who is passionate about all things Crimson Tide. Although his career paths have taken him in different directions, the cartoon centered around Alabama athletics has been a labor of love for the past few years.

Originally out of Huntsville, his background includes two years in the U.S. Army, stationed in Monterrey, Calif.; plus 30 years of full and lay ministry that stretched from Atlanta all the way up to New England. Mix in 20 years of various entrepreneurial pursuits and you’ll see hints of what he describes as spiritual insights and philosophical musings, all with a Peanuts-type approach to the Crimson Tide.”

Sisco has already compiled two books "Crimson Tikes - The Tradition Rolls On" and Crimson Tikes: Bouncing Back," both of which were published by Hilltop30 Publishers LLC. The books can be found at Barnes & Noble and Amazon.com, but we recommend ordering copies straight from the author at www.anthonysisco.com.

If you're really nice he might even autograph it for you.

Crimson Tikes will be a regular Friday feature on BamaCentral, and when there's a lot going on you might see posts on other days as well.

Although Sisco still loves to visit Tuscaloosa whenever possible (the self-described lifelong zealot of Alabama football considers the campus "hallowed ground" we didn't ask him what he calls Bryant-Denny Stadium) he and his wife live in Hickory Flat, Ga., where they raised two kids and a multitude of pets. He attended Alabama through its distance learning program to study writing and literature.

THANKS FOR READING BAMA CENTRAL
Register today for free or log in to access this premium article.
Comments

All Things Bama

FEATURED
COMMUNITY

Crimson Tide Roll Call: Nov. 18, 2020

Your daily briefing on what's going on with Alabama athletics, including full TV listings

Joey Blackwell

Najee Harris Adds Extra Dimension to Alabama Offense

In addition to a solid running game, Harris' threat as a pass-catcher provides an extra element to an already-formidable offense

Joey Blackwell

Justin Thomas is the BamaCentral Crimson Tide Pro Athlete of the Week

While it didn't result in a win, the former Crimson Tide standout carded his best finish ever at The Masters over the weekend

Tyler Martin

Practice Report: Alabama Football Continues Preparations for Kentucky

The Crimson Tide were back in pads as the team prepares for its Saturday matchup in Bryant-Denny Stadium against the Kentucky Wildcats

Joey Blackwell

Alabama Tight End Miller Forristall Not Surprised by Mac Jones' Success

The redshirt-senior tight end had a message for the early doubters of what Jones could bring to the Crimson Tide

Joey Blackwell

by

Bamamike

Alabama Crimson Tide Top 5 in the NFL: Week 10

A look at the top five performances by former Crimson Tide football players during Week 10 of the 2020 NFL season

Christopher Walsh

Alabama Men's Basketball Inks Three Who Combine to Make Up Nation’s 10th-Ranked Class

Five-star guard JD Davison, four start prospect Jusaun Holt and top-rated JUCO standout Langston Wilson make up the Tide’s early signing class

UA_Athletics

Crimson Tikes: Honor Student

A different way at looking at all things Alabama athletics through the eyes of Anthony Sisco

Anthony Sisco

Crimson Tide Roll Call: Nov. 17, 2020

Your daily briefing on what's going on with Alabama athletics, including full TV listings

Joey Blackwell

Nick Saban Outlines Kentucky, Emphasizes Importance of Following COVID-19 Protocols

During his Monday press conference, the Crimson Tide coach outlined Kentucky and stressed the importance of his players following COVID-19 guidelines and ignoring outside noise

Tyler Martin