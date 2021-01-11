All Things BamaBamaCentral+RecruitingBama/NFLHistoryThe Saban FilesASWAThe 411
Search

Crimson Tikes: In Saban We Trust

A different way at looking at all things Alabama athletics through the eyes of Anthony Sisco
Author:
Publish date:

Hey, it worked last time. Maybe there is something to this penny thing ... 

Crimson Tikes: Bama's Lucky Penny

"Crimson Tikes" is the brainchild of Anthony Sisco, who is passionate about all things Crimson Tide. Although his career paths have taken him in different directions, the cartoon centered around Alabama athletics has been a labor of love for the past few years.

Originally out of Huntsville, his background includes two years in the U.S. Army, stationed in Monterrey, Calif.; plus 30 years of full and lay ministry that stretched from Atlanta all the way up to New England. Mix in 20 years of various entrepreneurial pursuits and you’ll see hints of what he describes as spiritual insights and philosophical musings, all with a Peanuts-type approach to the Crimson Tide.”

Sisco has already compiled three books. "Crimson Tikes - The Tradition Rolls On" and Crimson Tikes: Bouncing Back" were published by Hilltop30 Publishers LLC.

His latest, “Out of Order,” was released in time for Christmas 2020. It includes many of the cartoons that have been featured on BamaCentral.

The books can be found at Barnes & Noble and Amazon.com, but we recommend ordering copies straight from the author at www.anthonysisco.com.

If you're really nice he might even autograph it for you.

Although Sisco still loves to visit Tuscaloosa whenever possible (the self-described lifelong zealot of Alabama football considers the campus "hallowed ground." We didn't ask him what he calls Bryant-Denny Stadium). He and his wife live in Hickory Flat, Ga., where they raised two kids and a multitude of pets. He attended Alabama through its distance learning program to study writing and literature.

Crimson Tikes: Bama's Lucky Penny
All Things Bama

Crimson Tikes: In Saban We Trust

welcome_to_miami-5ffb7d355ccf6c3ed4fc13ae_Jan_10_2021_22_26_23
All Things Bama

What a Long, Strange Trip It's Been to the National Championship Game For All of Us

010921_Auburn_SL1_0340_Herbert Jones looks for a pass
All Things Bama

How to Watch Alabama Crimson Tide Basketball at Kentucky Wildcats, TV, Online

35235d9b9e38479eb3a63fd840c41338.jpg
All Things Bama

Game MVP and Other Odds for the National Championship Game

National championship logo, Miami 2021, with trophy
All Things Bama

This Week with the Crimson Tide, Jan. 11-17, 2021: National Championship Game Edition

Alabama women's basketball Copeland
All Things Bama

Quick Start Helps Propel Alabama Women’s Basketball to 80-56 Victory at Vanderbilt

Crimson Tide: Et Tu Brute
All Things Bama

Crimson Tikes: Et Tu Brute?

SEC Logo
All Things Bama

SEC Men's Basketball Power Rankings: Week 7