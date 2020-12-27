All Things BamaBamaCentral+RecruitingBama/NFLHistoryThe Saban FilesASWAThe 411
Search

Crimson Tikes: Logo Loco

A different way at looking at all things Alabama athletics through the eyes of Anthony Sisco
Author:
Publish date:

From the Crimson Tikes archives:

Best of Crimson Tikes: Logo Loco

"Crimson Tikes" is the brainchild of Anthony Sisco, who is passionate about all things Crimson Tide. Although his career paths have taken him in different directions, the cartoon centered around Alabama athletics has been a labor of love for the past few years.

Originally out of Huntsville, his background includes two years in the U.S. Army, stationed in Monterrey, Calif.; plus 30 years of full and lay ministry that stretched from Atlanta all the way up to New England. Mix in 20 years of various entrepreneurial pursuits and you’ll see hints of what he describes as spiritual insights and philosophical musings, all with a Peanuts-type approach to the Crimson Tide.”

Sisco has already compiled three books. "Crimson Tikes - The Tradition Rolls On" and Crimson Tikes: Bouncing Back" were published by Hilltop30 Publishers LLC.

His latest, “Out of Order,” was released in time for Christmas 2020. It includes many of the cartoons that have been featured on BamaCentral.

The books can be found at Barnes & Noble and Amazon.com, but we recommend ordering copies straight from the author at www.anthonysisco.com.

If you're really nice he might even autograph it for you.

Although Sisco still loves to visit Tuscaloosa whenever possible (the self-described lifelong zealot of Alabama football considers the campus "hallowed ground." We didn't ask him what he calls Bryant-Denny Stadium). He and his wife live in Hickory Flat, Ga., where they raised two kids and a multitude of pets. He attended Alabama through its distance learning program to study writing and literature.

Best of Crimson Tikes: Logo Loco
All Things Bama

Crimson Tikes: Logo Loco

The Sack, by Daniel Moore
All Things Bama

How to Watch Alabama Crimson Tide vs. Notre Dame Fighting Irish in the CFP Semifinal, TV, Times, Radio

Herb jones
All Things Bama

How to Watch Ole Miss Rebels at Alabama Crimson Tide Basketball, TV, Tipoff Time, Radio

CFP 2021
All Things Bama

This Week with the Crimson Tide: Dec. 28, 2020-Jan. 3, 2021

SEC Logo
All Things Bama

SEC Men's Basketball Power Rankings: Week 5

2020 Rose Bowl CFP Graphic
All Things Bama

Full 2020-2021 College Football Bowl Schedule and Results

Le'Ron De'Mar McClain
All Things Bama

Crimson Tide Roll Call: Dec. 27, 2020

Alabama practice video Dec. 29, 2020
All Things Bama

Alabama Crimson Tide Resumes Practices For Notre Dame

Jalen Hurts
Bama/NFL

Alabama Players in the NFL Tracker Week 16