Alabama Football Finalizes 2021 Recruiting Class With Two New Additions on NSD
TUSCALOOSA, Ala. – Alabama football announced the addition of Terrion Arnold and Camar Wheaton to its 2021 recruiting class during the February signing period on Wednesday. The two players join the Crimson Tide's 25 student-athletes from the early signing period in December to bring Alabama's total to 27 in the 2021 class.
Alabama's 2021 signing class ranks No. 1 nationally by 247Sports, ESPN and Rivals.
The 27 high school players come from 11 states – Alabama (5), Florida (6), Texas (7), Maryland (2), Georgia (1) Louisiana (1), Michigan (1), Mississippi (1), Ohio (1), South Carolina (1) and Wisconsin (1).
Among the 27 players are:
- Nine five-star prospects (by at least one of the following: 247Sports, 247Composite, Rivals.com and/or ESPN.com): Terrion Arnold, Tommy Brockermeyer, Jacorey Brooks, JC Latham, Deontae Lawson, Kool-Aid McKinstry, Damon Payne, Dallas Turner, Camar Wheaton
- Twenty-five student-athletes are listed as a four-star prospect by at least one of the following: 247Sports, Rivals.com and/or ESPN.com
- Sixteen players were ranked in the Top 100 of the 247Composite: JC Latham (2), Tommy Brockermeyer (5), Dallas Turner (8), Kool-Aid McKinstry (17), Damon Payne (23), Terrion Arnold (25), Jacorey Brooks (26), Camar Wheaton (33), Agiye Hall (44), JoJo Earle (46), Deontae Lawson (51), TJ Ferguson (57), Keanu Koht (58), Christian Leary (74), Jalen Milroe (81), Monkell Goodwine (91)
- Twenty-two players were ranked in the ESPN300: Terrion Arnold, Kendrick Blackshire, James Brockermeyer, Tommy Brockermeyer, Jacorey Brooks, Kadarius Calloway, JoJo Earle, Terrence ‘TJ’ Ferguson Jr., Monkell Goodwine, Agiye Hall, Ian Jackson, Keanu Koht, JC Latham, Deontae Lawson, Christian Leary, Ga’Quincy ‘Kool-Aid’ McKinstry, Jalen Milroe, Damon Payne, Jaeden Roberts, Dallas Turner, Camar Wheaton, Kaine Williams
- Twenty-one players were listed on the Rivals250:
- Seventeen players were listed on the Rivals100: Terrion Arnold, Tommy Brockermeyer, Jacorey Brooks, Kadarius Calloway, JoJo Earle, Terrence ‘TJ’ Ferguson Jr., Monkell Goodwine, Agiye Hall, Keanu Koht, JC Latham, Deontae Lawson, Christian Leary, Ga’Quincy ‘Kool-Aid’ McKinstry, Jalen Milroe, Damon Payne, Dallas Turner, Camar Wheaton
2020-21 Alabama Football Recruiting Roster (Alphabetical)
ENROLLED (14)
Name Pos. Ht. Wt. Hometown/Previous School
James Brockermeyer OL 6-3 270 Fort Worth, Texas/All Saints Episcopal
Tommy Brockermeyer OL 6-5 292 Fort Worth, Texas/All Saints Episcopal
Jacorey Brooks WR 6-2 190 Miami, Fla./IMG Academy
Terrence ‘TJ’ Ferguson Jr. OL 6-4 290 Fort Valley, Ga./Peach County
Monkell Goodwine DL 6-4 278 Upper Marlboro, Md./Rock Creek Christian Academy
Agiye Hall WR 6-3 195 Valrico, Fla./Bloomingdale
Ian Jackson LB 6-1 225 Prattville, Ala./Prattville
Keanu Koht LB 6-4 215 Vero Beach, Fla./Vero Beach
JC Latham OL 6-6 325 Oak Creek, Wis./IMG Academy
Deontae Lawson LB 6-2 217 Mobile, Ala./Mobile Christian
Christian Leary WR 5-10 185 Orlando, Fla./Edgewater
Ga’Quincy ‘Kool-Aid’ McKinstry DB 6-1 180 Pinson, Ala./Pinson Valley
Jalen Milroe QB 6-2 201 Katy, Texas/Tompkins
Robbie Ouzts TE 6-4 260 Rock Hill, S.C./Rock Hill
SUMMER ENROLLEES (13)
Terrion Arnold DB 6-0 180 Tallahassee, Fla./John Paul II Catholic
Anquin Barnes DL 6-5 299 Montgomery, Ala./Robert E. Lee
Kendrick Blackshire LB 6-2 245 Duncanville, Texas/Duncanville
Kadarius Calloway DB 6-0 200 Philadelphia, Miss./Philadelphia
JoJo Earle WR 5-10 175 Aledo,Texas/Aledo
Khyree Jackson DB 6-3 197 Clinton, Md./Wise/East Mississippi C.C.
Tim Keenan III DL 6-2 335 Birmingham, Ala./Ramsay
Damon Payne DL 6-4 297 Belleville, Mich./Belleville
Jaeden Roberts OL 6-5 340 Houston, Texas/North Shore
Devonta Smith DB 6-0 185 Cincinnati, Ohio/La Salle
Dallas Turner LB 6-4 245 Fort Lauderdale, Fla./St. Thomas Aquinas
Kaine Williams DB 6-2 195 Marrero, La./John Ehret
Camar Wheaton RB 5-11 190 Garland, Texas/Lakeview Centennial
PLAYER BIOS
TERRION ARNOLD
S, 6-0, 180, Tallahassee, Fla./John Paul II Catholic
- One of the top safety prospects in the country
- A five-star prospect in the Top247 and a composite four star by the remaining recruiting outlets
- Ranked No. 25 on 247Sports’ Top247 list
- Also rated as the No. 2 safety and sixth-rated player from Florida by 247Sports
- The No. 45 player nationally and fourth-ranked safety by Rivals
- Florida’s 12th overall prospect and the nation’s No. 3 safety in the 247Composite
- Selected to the All-American Bowl roster
- No. 147 in the ESPN300 and the outlet’s No. 4 safety prospect
- A two-sport athlete who is also a standout in basketball
- Coached by Ed Hill at John Paul II Catholic High School in Tallahassee, Fla.
- Signed with the Crimson Tide over in-state Florida, Georgia, Miami and Florida State
+++
CAMAR WHEATON
RB, 5-11, 190, Garland, Texas/Lakeview Centennial
- One of the top running back prospects in the nation and an Early Signing Day surprise for the Crimson Tide
- Consensus five-star prospect
- No. 33 on the 247Composite, the No. 2 running back and No. 5 player in Texas
- Ranked as the No. 1 running back nationally, the No. 7 player in Texas and the No. 28 overall player on the Rivals100
- ESPN.com’s No. 3 running back in the country and the No. 43 player on the ESPN300
- Also listed as the No. 6 player in the Midlands Region and No. 6 player in Texas by ESPN
- Ranked 62nd in the Top247, the site’s No. 4 running back and the No. 10 player in the state of Texas
- Selected to the All-American Bowl roster
- Played for head coach Kendall Miller at Lakeview Centennial High School in Garland, Texas
- The 2019 Texas District 10-6A MVP as a junior and the district’s sophomore of the year in 2017 and Newcomer of the Year in 2017
- Had his senior season cut short due to COVID-19 after rushing for 603 yards (71 attempts) and eight touchdowns
- Rushed for 1,142 yards and 15 scores as a junior, 1,106 yards and 14 touchdowns as a sophomore and finished his career with 3,731 yards and 48 touchdowns at LCHS
- Signed with the Crimson Tide after considering Oklahoma, Florida, Georgia, Baylor and Colorado
ENROLLED (14)
JAMES BROCKERMEYER
OL, 6-3, 270, Fort Worth, Texas/All Saints Episcopal
- Unanimous four-star recruit at center for the Crimson Tide
- The nation’s top-rated center by ESPN.com, PrepStar and on the 247Composite
- Sits at No. 99 on the ESPN300 and is the No. 20 player in the Midlands Region by ESPN.com
- PrepStar’s No. 102 recruit on the Top 150 Dream Team
- Listed as the No. 189 player nationally on the 247Composite
- The No. 3 center by 247Sports and the fourth-rated player at his position according to Rivals
- Selected to the Under Armour All-America Game roster
- Attended All Saints Episcopal High School in Fort Worth, Texas, where he was coached by Aaron Beck
- Twin brother of fellow 2021 recruit Tommy Brockermeyer
- Father, Blake, was a former All-America offensive tackle at Texas and spent nine years in the NFL
- Signed with Alabama over Big 12 powers Oklahoma and Texas along with Auburn, LSU and hometown SMU
TOMMY BROCKERMEYER
OL, 6-5, 292, Fort Worth, Texas/All Saints Episcopal
- Elite offensive tackle prospect from the talent-rich state of Texas
- Unanimous five-star prospect and a top-three tackle by all major recruiting sites
- The No. 1 offensive tackle by ESPN.com where he also ranks as the No. 2 prospect on the ESPN300
- Texas’ top-rated player by ESPN.com, PrepStar, Rivals and the 247Composite
- PrepStar’s No. 4 prospect on the Top 150 Dream Team
- The nation’s No. 5 recruit and No. 2 offensive tackle on the 247Composite
- No. 8 on the Rivals250 list and the third-rated tackle by the site
- Also tabbed the eighth-rated five-star prospect as graded by Rivals
- The 9th-ranked player nationally on the Top247 list and No. 2 tackle according to 247Sports
- Selected to the Under Armour All-America Game roster
- Attended All Saints Episcopal High School in Fort Worth, Texas, where he was coached by Aaron Beck
- Twin brother of fellow 2021 recruit James Brockermeyer
- Father, Blake, was a former All-America offensive tackle at Texas and spent nine years in the NFL
- Signed with the Crimson Tide over Auburn, Clemson, Michigan, Notre Dame and Texas
JACOREY BROOKS
WR, 6-2, 190, Miami, Fla./IMG Academy
- A natural pass-catcher who provides the Tide with size and speed at wideout
- A five-star receiver according to the 247Composite and PrepStar
- PrepStar’s No. 20 player on the Top 150 Dream Team and the second-rated wideout in the country according to the magazine
- Rated as the 247 Composite’s No. 26 prospect nationally, the No. 2 wide receiver and the eighth-rated player from Florida
- The No. 36 player on the Rivals250 as a four-star recruit and the No. 4 wideout nationally by the site
- A five-star pass-catcher according to 247Sports who is listed as the No. 26 player on the Top247 list
- 247Sports lists him as the No. 2 wide receiver recruit in the country and the sevent-rated player from Florida
- The No. 52 player on the ESPN300 and No. 6 overall wide receiver nationally by ESPN.com
- Selected to the All-American Bowl roster
- Put together a huge 2019 season that saw him catch 99 passes for 1,281 yards and 18 touchdowns as he led Booker T. Washington to a state title
- Began his high school career being coached by Gerald Cox at Booker T. Washington High School in Miami
- Attended IMG Academy for his final prep season where he was coached by Bobby Acosta
- Signed with Alabama over Miami and Florida along with Auburn, Georgia and Tennessee among others
TERRENCE ‘TJ’ FERGUSON JR.
OL, 6-4, 290, Fort Valley, Ga./Peach County
- One of the nation’s top offensive line prospects who adds to the Crimson Tide’s impressive crop in the latest recruiting cycle
- Ranked as a five-star offensive guard by PrepStar and a four-star recruit by all other major sites
- PrepStar lists him as the No. 43 player on the Top 150 Dream Team and the No. 7 guard in the country
- Ranked as the No. 57 recruit nationally, the No. 2 guard and No. 6 player from Georgia on the 247Composite
- The No. 58 player on the Rivals250 list and the No. 3 guard nationally according to Rivals
- ESPN.com’s No. 80 player on the ESPN300 and the site’s eighth-ranked offensive tackle
- Tabbed the No. 82 player on the Top247 list and 247Sports’ No. 5 offensive guard
- Selected to the Under Armour All-America Game roster
- Coached by Chad Campbell at Peach County in Fort Valley, Ga.
- Named a Super 11 selection by the Atlanta Journal-Constitution following his senior season
- Helped PCHS to a Class AAA state runner-up finish in 2019
- Named a 2018 MaxPreps High School Sophomore All-American at tight end
- Chose Alabama over Arkansas, Florida State and Georgia
MONKELL GOODWINE
DL, 6-4, 278, Upper Marlboro, Md./Rock Creek Christian Academy
- Defensive line prospect that can play inside or outside for the Tide
- Received a five-star ranking from PrepStar and a unanimous four-star prospect by all other major recruiting outlets
- PrepStar’s top-rated recruit from Maryland and the No. 26 player on the magazine’s Top 150 Dream Team
- The top-rated player from Maryland, No. 37 prospect nationally according to Rivals and the No. 6 strongside defensive end
- Rated as the No. 6 strongside defensive end the No. 91 player overall on the 247Composite
- No. 122 on the Top247 list and the eighth-rated strongside defensive end by 247Sports
- Ranked No. 175 on the ESPN300 and the No. 22 recruit from the East Region by ESPN.com
- Attended Rock Creek Christian Academy where he was coached by Andre Kates
- Racked up 48 tackles and four sacks in five games of action as a senior
- Totaled 68 tackles, including seven sacks, and added 16 quarterback hurries to go with three forced fumbles in 2019
- Chose Alabama over in-state Maryland along with Arizona State, Clemson, Kentucky and Texas A&M
AGIYE HALL
WR, 6-3, 195, Valrico, Fla./Bloomingdale
- One of the most coveted wide receiver prospects in the country
- A consensus four-star recruit by all major outlets
- Ranks as the No. 44 overall player nationally on the 247Composite, the No. 5 wide receiver and the No. 11 player in Florida
- The No. 61 player on the Top247 list in addition to being tabbed as the site’s No. 7 wideout and No. 12 player from Florida
- Rivals.com ranks him 71st nationally, the No. 14 wide receiver and No. 17 player from the state
- Listed at No. 34 on ESPN300, No. 3 at his position, No. 15 player in the Southeast Region and the No. 8 player from Florida
- The No. 13 overall player on the PrepStar Top 150 Dream Team
- Selected to the Under Armour All-America Game
- Played for head coach Jake Coulson at Bloomingdale High School
- Chose Alabama over his 40-plus offers, including Georgia, LSU, Michigan, Miami and Oregon
IAN JACKSON
LB, 6-1, 225, Prattville, Ala./Prattville
- An in-state outside linebacker who travels down the road from Prattville to Tuscaloosa
- Consensus four-star prospect and one of the top outside linebackers from Alabama
- Listed at No. 215 on the Top247 and ranked as 247Sports’ No. 14 player at his position
- Rated the No. 13 outside linebacker in the country, No. 236 nationally and No. 7 in the state on the 247Composite
- The eighth-rated player from Alabama by 247Sports, Rivals.com and ESPN.com
- Rivals.com ranks him 216th nationally and the No. 13 inside linebacker
- Tabbed No. 268 on ESPN300, No. 28 by his position and the No. 111 player in the Southeast Region by ESPN
- Named Alabama Sports Writers Association 7A All-State Second Team and Montgomery Advertiser All-Metro Team after the 2019 season
- Attended Prattville where he was coached by Caleb Ross
- Signed with Alabama over Auburn, Miami and Tennessee
KEANU KOHT
DE, 6-4, 215, Vero Beach, Fla./Vero Beach
- An elite defensive end who hails from Vero Beach, Fla.
- Rated as a four-star recruit on the 247Composite and also by 247Sports, Rivals.com and ESPN.com
- No. 60 nationally by 247Sports, No. 5 at weakside defensive end and the No. 11 player from Florida
- The 247Composite has him at No. 58 nationally, the No. 3 weakside defensive end and the No. 13 player from Florida
- Listed as the No. 2 weakside defensive end by Rivals and the No. 15 end in the country according to ESPN
- ESPN.com ranks him at No. 135 on ESPN300, No. 59 in the Southeast Region and the No. 20 player from Florida
- Brother Lars Koht was a defensive lineman who played at FIU and spent time with the Seattle Seahawks and Denver Broncos
- Coached by Lenny Jankowski at Vero Beach
- Signed with the Crimson Tide over LSU
JC LATHAM
OL, 6-6, 325, Oak Creek, Wis./IMG Academy
- The nation’s top-ranked offensive lineman by all major outlets and the highest-ranked commit in the SEC
- Unanimous five-star prospect by all major recruiting sites
- The nation’s No. 2 prospect overall and the No. 1 offensive lineman on the 247Composite
- The No. 4 player nationally, No. 1 offensive tackle and No. 2 player in Florida
- Rivals rates him as the No. 2 player nationally, the No. 1 offensive tackle and the top player in Florida
- ESPN listed him fifth in the publication’s ESPN300 list and the No. 1 player in the Southeast Region
- Selected to PrepStar’s Top 150 Dream Team and was rated as the top offensive lineman and the nation’s second-best player by the magazine
- Selected to play in the Under Armour All-America Game
- Coached by Bobby Acosta at IMG Academy
- Started at left tackle for an IMG Academy program that finished the 2020 season ranked No. 1 in the MaxPreps Xcellent Top 25 polls
- Led IMG Academy to an 9-1 record as a junior after helping Catholic Memorial to a 13-1 record and the Wisconsin Division 3 state championship as a sophomore in 2018
- Chose Alabama over nearly every major program including Ohio State, LSU, Notre Dame and Wisconsin
DEONTAE LAWSON
LB, 6-2, 217, Mobile, Ala./Mobile Christian
- A five-star prospect by 247Sports and a four-star linebacker by all other major recruiting outlets
- The No. 28 player nationally by 247Sports while the 247Composite lists him as the No. 51 recruit in the nation and the second-ranked player in Alabama
- Rated as the No. 1 inside linebacker prospect by 247Sports and No. 2 by Rivals.com
- Ranked as the No. 2 player in the state of Alabama by Rivals and the site’s No. 65 player nationally
- The No. 120 player on the ESPN300 and the No. 14 outside linebacker while ranking as the No. 51 player in the Southeast Region by ESPN.com
- Selected to the All-American Bowl roster
- Led Mobile Christian to the Class 3A title game as a junior
- Earned Class 3A Lineman of the Year for 2019 by the Alabama Sports Writers Association
- Finished his junior season with 101 solo tackles and 33 assists
- First team all-state selection as a junior, one year after being tabbed as a second-teamer in 2018
- Coached by Ronnie Cottrell at Mobile Christian
- Chose Alabama over Georgia Tech and Texas A&M
CHRISTIAN LEARY
WR, 5-10, 185, Orlando, Fla./Edgewater
- A consensus four-star prospect at wide receiver
- The nation’s No. 74 overall player on the 247Composite, the No. 10 wide receiver and No. 14 player from the talent-rich state of Florida
- The No. 126 player nationally by 247Sports along with being tabbed as the site’s No. 16 wideout and No. 17 overall recruit from his state
- Rivals.com ranks him 57th in the Rivals100, the No. 7 wide receiver and No. 15 player in Florida
- A four-star recruit and the No. 77 player on the ESPN300 according to ESPN.com
- The No. 7 athlete and No. 34 player in the Southeast Region by ESPN
- Selected to the Under Armour All-America Game
- Coached by Cameron Duke at Edgewater
- Accounted for 1,586 all-purpose yards in 2019
- Ran the ball 56 times for 520 yards with eight touchdowns and completed 46 passes for 1,036 yards and eight more touchdowns in 2019
- Elite track athlete who won districts as a junior in the 100-meter dash with a 10.80 before running a 10.50 as a senior
- Signed with the Crimson Tide over Arizona State, Auburn, Florida, Georgia, Ohio State and Oklahoma
GA’QUINCY ‘KOOL-AID’ McKINSTRY
DB, 6-1, 180, Pinson, Ala./Pinson Valley
- Widely considered the top cornerback in the 2021 signing class
- A five-star on the 247Composite
- Ranks as the nation’s No. 17 overall player on the 247Composite, the No. 1 corner and the top player in Alabama
- The No. 12 player nationally in the Top247 by 247Sports and the site’s top-ranked cornerback
- Rivals.com ranks him 27th nationally, as the No. 1 cornerback and as the No. 1 recruit in Alabama
- A four-star recruit and No. 40 in the ESPN300 according to ESPN.com
- The No. 4 athlete, No. 2 player in Alabama and No. 18 player in the Southeast Region by ESPN
- No. 13 on the PrepStar Top 150 Dream Team and the publication’s No. 1 cornerback and top player in his state
- Selected to the Under Armour All-America Game roster
- Earned Alabama all-state honors from Max Preps
- Played for head coach Sam Shade at Pinson Valley High School
- A playmaker on both sides of the football, leading the Indians to the Alabama 6A State Championship in 2020 and three titles in the last four years
- Chose Alabama over Auburn and LSU
JALEN MILROE
QB, 6-3, 201, Katy, Texas/Tompkins
- One of the top dual-threat quarterbacks in the nation and a consensus four-star prospect
- Ranked 81st nationally on the 247Composite where he is the No. 4 dual-threat quarterback and the No. 13 player in the state of Texas
- No. 76 in the Rivals100, the third-ranked dual-threat quarterback and 14th-ranked player from Texas
- Rated 108th nationally in the Top247 with the site ranking him as the No. 17 player in Texas and No. 6 dual-threat quarterback
- ESPN.com lists him at No. 112 on the ESPN300 and the No. 16 pocket passer
- The No. 22 player in the Midlands Region by ESPN.com and the No. 20 player from Texas
- Member of the PrepStar Top 150 Dream Team (No. 85) and is tabbed the No. 4 dual-threat quarterback along the No. 12 player in the state of Texas by the magazine
- Selected to the Under Armour All-America Game roster
- Played for head coach Todd McVey at Tompkins High School in Katy, Texas
- Led his team to a 9-0 record in 2020 with 1,136 passing yards and 13 touchdowns while rushing for 259 yards and four scores
- As a junior in 2019, he passed for 2,689 yards and 29 touchdowns while rushing for 300 yards and seven scores
- Chose Alabama over in-state Texas and Texas A&M along with Arizona, Florida and Oregon
ROBBIE OUTZS
TE, 6-4, 260, Rock Hill, S.C./Rock Hill
- A coveted tight end prospect out of Rock Hill, S.C.
- Consensus top-eight player in the state of South Carolina by all major sites
- ESPN.com ranks him as the No. 11 tight end (Y) nationally and the 202nd prospect in the Southeast Region
- Also tabbed the No. 5 player regardless of position in South Carolina by ESPN
- Ranked as the No. 31 tight end nationally on the 247Composite and the No. 7 player in the state of South Carolina
- The 35th-ranked tight end in the Top247 and the No. 7 player in the state
- Rivals.com lists him as the No. 8 player in South Carolina
- Ranked as the No. 19 tight end by PrepStar Magazine and the No. 4 player in South Carolina
- Played for head coach David Pittman at Rock Hill High School
- Had 11 catches for 154 yards in 2020 after recording 32 receptions for 465 yards as a junior in 2019
- Chose Alabama over Arkansas, Ole Miss, North Carolina, South Carolina and Virginia Tech
SUMMER ENROLLEES
ANQUIN BARNES
DL, 6-5, 299, Montgomery, Ala./Robert E. Lee
- Lengthy and explosive defensive tackle who stayed in-state with his commitment to the Tide
- A four-star recruit and the No. 25 defensive tackle nationally according to ESPN.com
- Rated as the No. 24 prospect at his position and 16th-ranked player in Alabama by 247Sports
- The No. 29 defensive tackle and No. 16 player in the state on the 247Composite
- Ranked as the No. 36 defensive tackle and No. 25 player in Alabama by Rivals.com
- Selected to the 2020 Alabama MaxPreps All-State team as a defensive lineman
- Also earned PrepStar All-Southeast Region honors in his final season at Lee
- Named to the Alabama-Mississippi All-Star Classic roster as a senior
- Coached by Eric Hudson at Robert E. Lee High School in Montgomery
- Finished with 82 tackles across his final two seasons at Lee, including 11 for loss and six sacks
- A two-way player who also started along the offensive line where he recorded 14 pancake blocks as a senior in 2020
- Helped the Generals to an 8-5 record and an Alabama 7A state semifinal appearance in 2018
- Chose Alabama over Auburn, Florida, Georgia, Ole Miss and Tennessee
KENDRICK BLACKSHIRE
LB, 6-2, 245, Duncanville, Texas/Duncanville
- Big-bodied inside linebacker with great mobility and instincts
- A unanimous four-star recruit by all major sites
- Rated as the No. 124 player on the Rivals250 list
- Also tabbed as Rivals’ No. 7 inside backer and the No. 19 player from Texas
- Listed as the No. 140 recruit on the PrepStar Top 150 Dream Team
- Also rated by PrepStar as the nation’s No. 8 inside linebacker
- The No. 166 player overall on the 247Composite and the 11th-rated inside linebacker by the same site
- Listed at No. 236 on the ESPN300 and the No. 7 inside linebacker, No. 49 player in the Midlands Region and the 41st overall player from Texas according to ESPN.com
- No. 221 overall and the nation’s 11th-rated inside linebacker by 247Sports
- Coached by Chris Hudler at Horn High School in Mesquite, Texas prior to his junior season
- Totaled 111 tackles, including nine for loss and one sack as a sophomore
- Selected as the Texas District 11-6A Co-Defensive Newcomer of the Year as a freshman in 2017
- Finished his prep career at Duncanville High School where he was coached by Reginald Samples
- Committed to the Crimson Tide over LSU and Texas A&M among his near 30 offers
KADARIUS CALLOWAY
ATH, 6-0, 200, Philadelphia, Miss./Philadelphia
- One of the top all-around athletes in the latest recruiting cycle who can play multiple positions
- Unanimous four-star prospect by all major recruiting sites
- The No. 51 player on the Rivals250 who is tabbed as the fifth-rated safety and No. 1 player from Mississippi by the site
- ESPN.com also lists him at safety as the site’s No. 16 player at his position the No. 277 player on the ESPN300
- Listed as an athlete by PrepStar, 247Sports and on the 247Composite
- The No. 4 athlete and No. 135 player nationally on the Composite
- PrepStar’s seventh-ranked athlete and the No. 149 player on the Top 150 Dream Team
- Listed as the No. 174 player on the Top247 list who is also the eighth-rated athlete and No. 3 recruit from Mississippi according to 247Sports
- Excelled on both sides of the ball in his final two prep seasons, recording 343 rushing yards and five touchdowns to go with 1,245 receiving yards and 15 touchdowns on 42 catches
- Added 67 tackles and nine pass breakups while posting 13 combined turnovers (11 interceptions, two fumble recoveries) across his junior and senior campaigns
- Named to the Alabama-Mississippi All-Star Classic roster as a senior
- Selected to the Under Armour All-America Game roster
- Coached by David Frey at Philadelphia High School in Mississippi
- Committed to the Crimson Tide over in-state Mississippi State and Ole Miss along with Louisville
JOJO EARLE
WR, 5-10, 175, Aledo, Texas/Aledo
- Athletic wide receiver who earned four-star rankings across the board
- The No. 46 player nationally, No. 6 wideout and No. 10 player from Texas on the 247Composite
- Listed at No. 78 on the Top247 and the No. 12 wide receiver by 247Sports
- Tabbed as the No. 41 overall recruit and fifth-rated wideout by Rivals
- The 9th-ranked player from the state of Texas according to Rivals, No. 11 by 247Sports and 12th by ESPN.com
- No. 73 on the ESPN300 and the No. 10 wide receiver nationally while ranking 13th in the Midlands Region
- Selected to the Under Armour All-America Game roster
- Coached by Tim Buchanan at Aledo
- Caught 84 passes for 1,601 yards and 15 touchdowns as a junior while rushing for 429 yards and 11 scores
- Added 65 catches for 1,090 yards and 16 touchdowns as a sophomore while rushing for 266 yards and three touchdowns
- Two-sport standout in football and track and field (100 meters, 200 meters, long jump, relays)
- Helped Aledo to a 15-1 record and second consecutive Texas 5A D-II state championship in 2019
- Named the 2018 District 5-5A-II Newcomer of the Year as a sophomore
- Led Aledo to a 16-0 record and the Texas 5A D-II state championship in 2018
- Flipped to Alabama after committing to LSU
KHYREE JACKSON
DB, 6-3, 197, Clinton, Md./Wise/East Mississippi C.C.
- One of the nation’s top junior college prospects on defense
- The Maryland native is a four-star prospect by 247Sports and ESPN.com
- Holds the No. 1 spot in the ESPN JC50 and deemed the No. 1 junior college corner
- Rated as the No. 4 junior college prospect and No. 2 JUCO cornerback on the 247Composite JUCO list
- The No. 3 player nationally by 247Sports, the No. 1 cornerback and the second-best prospect from Maryland
- Played cornerback at Fort Scott (Kan.) Community College and finished the 2019 season with 25 tackles and three interceptions
- Coached by Kale Pick at Fort Scott C.C.
- Signed with Alabama over Auburn, Florida, Georgia, Maryland, Ole Miss, Oregon and Tennessee
TIM KEENAN III
DL, 6-2, 330, Birmingham, Ala./Ramsay
- A talented defensive tackle in the latest recruiting cycle
- Four-star prospect by Rivals.com and ESPN.com
- 247Sports checks him in as the No. 37 tackle and the No. 22 player in Alabama while ranking as the nation’s No. 24 DT in the Composite and No. 12 player in the state
- No. 19 defensive tackle nationally by Rivals and also ranked as the No. 10 player in the state
- Listed as ESPN’s No. 24 defensive tackle, the No. 136 player in the Southeast Region and the 11th-ranked player in Alabama
- Member of the PrepStar Top 150 Dream Team
- Played for Rueben Nelson at Ramsay
- Led Ramsay to a 10-3 record and an Alabama 5A state quarterfinal appearance as a junior
- Chose Alabama over Georgia, Georgia Tech, Kentucky, LSU and Texas A&M
DAMON PAYNE
DL, 6-4, 297, Belleville, Mich./Belleville
- One of the top defensive tackles in the class of 2021
- A composite five-star prospect by 247Sports
- Ranked 23th nationally on the 247Composite, the No. 4 defensive tackle nationally and the No. 1 player in the state of Michigan
- ESPN.com lists him 26th on the ESPN300, the third-ranked defensive tackle, No. 2 player in the Midwest and the top player from Michigan
- No. 38 in the Top247 rankings along with being tabbed as the site’s No. 5 defensive tackle and No. 2 player in Michigan
- Rivals.com ranks him 38th in the Rivals100, as the No. 2 defensive tackle nationally and as the top player in Michigan
- Ranked 17th in PrepStar Magazine’s Top 150 Dream Team while listing him as the No. 1 defensive tackle and top player in the state
- Selected to the Under Armour All-America Game
- Coached by Jermain Crowell at Belleville (Mich.) High School
- Signed with Alabama over Michigan, Ohio State, Penn State and Southern Cal among many others
JAEDEN ROBERTS
OL, 6-5, 340, Houston, Texas/North Shore
- Offensive line prospect with impressive point-of-attack strength on the interior
- Four-star recruit by the 247Composite along with ESPN.com
- A top-15 offensive guard, including a No. 3 ranking from ESPN.com and No. 14 by 247Composite and Rivals
- Rated No. 251 nationally and No. 39 player from the state of Texas by the 247Compositie
- No. 27 offensive guard and No. 72 overall player from Texas according to 247Sports
- The No. 45 player from Texas according to Rivals.com
- Listed at No. 98 on ESPN300, No. 3 at his position, the No. 19 player in the Southeast Region and No. 17 player in his state by ESPN.com
- Selected to the Under Armour All-America Game
- Played at North Shore High School in Houston, Texas, where he was coached by Jon Kay
- Led North Shore to a 15-1 record and second consecutive Texas 6A D-I state championship as a junior in 2019
- Chose Crimson Tide over Auburn
DEVONTA SMITH
DB, 6-0, 185, Cincinnati, Ohio/La Salle
- A coveted cornerback out of Ohio that the Crimson Tide flipped from Ohio State
- A four-star prospect on the 247Composite and the No. 255 overall player
- Ranked 153rd in the Top247, the No. 12 cornerback nationally and the No. 6 player from the state of Ohio
- Rivals.com ranks Smith as the No. 22 cornerback, the No. 9 player in Ohio and 228th overall
- ESPN.com lists him as the No. 41 cornerback, No. 65 player in the Midwest and the No. 17 player in Ohio
- Four-star prospect by PrepStar and a member of the magazine’s Top 350 All-America list at No. 290
- PrepStar’s No. 18 cornerback and the No. 9 player in Ohio
- Earned first team Division II All-Ohio football honors by the Ohio Prep Sportswriters Association as a defensive back
- Played for head coach Pat McLaughlin at La Salle High School in Cincinnati, Ohio
- Recorded 63 tackles with two interceptions, four pass breakups and a forced fumble in 2020 after notching 72 stops with five interceptions in 2019
- Chose Alabama over Ohio State
DALLAS TURNER
DL, 6-4, 245, Fort Lauderdale, Fla./St. Thomas Aquinas
- A consensus five-star prospect that quickly rose up the industry’s recruiting rankings and is a prized outside linebacker for the Tide
- No. 8 on the 247Composite, the No. 1 weakside defensive end and No. 2 player in Florida
- Ranked 11th in the Top247 along with being named the site’s No. 1 weakside defensive end and the No. 3 player in the state of Florida
- ESPN.com’s No. 3 outside linebacker in the country
- Also listed as the No. 6 player in the Southeast Region and No. 4 player in Florida by ESPN
- Tabbed as the top-rated outside linebacker in the nation, the No. 18 player on the Rivals100 list and the No. 4 player in the state
- Selected to the All-American Bowl
KAINE WILLIAMS
DB, 6-2, 195, Marrero, La./John Ehret
- Talented safety prospect out of Louisiana
- Consensus four-star prospect on the 247Composite
- Ranked 175th nationally on the 247Composite along with being listed as the No. 11 safety and the seventh-ranked player in Louisiana
- No. 170 in the Rivals250, the No. 7 player in Louisiana and the No. 11 safety nationally
- No. 169 on the ESPN300 and the outlet’s No. 7 safety
- Ranked as the No. 74 player in the Southeast Region by ESPN.com and the No. 6 player in the state of Louisiana
- Listed as the No. 22 safety by 247Spots and the No. 10 player in Louisiana
- Played for head coach Corey Lambert at John Ehret High School in Marrero, La.
- Recorded 52 tackles with 10 tackles for loss, seven pass breakups, three forced fumbles, three interceptions and three fumble recoveries
- Recorded 13 interceptions and forced seven fumbles in four years at John Ehret
- Chose Alabama over Florida, Florida State, LSU, Miami, Tennessee and Texas A&M