How to Watch Alabama vs. Florida in the SEC Championship Game, TV, Times, SEC Schedule

Alabama aims to lock up the top seeding in the College Football Playoff, and trip to the Sugar Bowl on Jan. 1

Even though this will be the first time Dan Mullen will face Alabama and Nick Saban as the head coach at Florida, one has to wonder if he thought "Oh no, not again," when the matchup was locked into place.

Mullen was in the SEC West for nine years at Mississippi State, from 2009-17, and every game had one thing in common, the Crimson Tide always won.

His Bulldogs even took the loss when they were ranked No. 1 in 2014, as Alabama pulled out a 25-20 victory. It was one of three times the SEC West meeting was decided by fewer than 17 points, including the 31-24 game in 2017 that went down to the wire.

That time freshman DeVonta Smith caught the game-winning 26-yard touchdown with 25 seconds remaining, giving everyone a sample of what Alabama would due to Georgia in overtime of the National Championship Game.

Overall, this will be the 10th meeting between Alabama and Florida in the SEC Championship Game, and the fifth since Saban arrived in Tuscaloosa in 2007.

Florida, with Tim Tebow at quarterback and Urban Meyer coaching, won the first meeting in 2008, 28-13, but Alabama won the rematch in 2009, 31-20, along with the 2015 and 2016 games as well.

Alabama clinched its 15th Western Division title (13th outright) with the 55-17 victory at LSU on Dec. 5. Florida also secured the SEC East on that same day, but lost last week to LSU.

Another ominous sign for the Gators is that Alabama has won 30 straight games against SEC East opponents, dating back to the 35-21 loss at then-No. 19 South Carolina on Oct. 9, 2010.

The 30 wins include a 6-0 record in the SEC Championship Game.

Alabama vs. Florida

Where: Mercedes-Benz Stadium, Florida

When: Saturday, 7 p.m.

TV: CBS (Play-by-Play: Brad Nessler, Analyst: Gary Danielson, Sideline: Jamie Erdahl)

Radio: Crimson Tide Sports Network (Play-By-Play: Eli Gold, Analyst: John Parker Wilson, Sideline: Rashad Johnson, Host: Chris Stewart) CTSN

Online: CBSSports.com

Last time out: Alabama wrapped up a 10-0 regular season, the first in SEC history, with a 52-3 win at Arkansas. Quarterback Mac Jones was just 24-for-29 for 208 yards in near-freezing temperatures, while Alabama had six rushing touchdowns, three by senior running back Brian Robinson Jr. DeVonta Smith scored Alabama's first touchdown on an 84-yard punt return .... Florida was stunned at home by LSU, 37-34, when a late 57-yard field goal in the fog held up.

Last meeting: The last time the programs met was the 2016 SEC Championship Game, a 54-16 victory for the Crimson Tide. Freshman quarterback Jalen Hurts was just 11-for-20 passes for 138 yards, but Alabama still dominated. Defensive back Minkah Fitzpatrick returned an interception 44 yards for a touchdown, Josh Jacobs went 27 yards for a score with a blocked punt, and linebacker Reuben Foster led the defense with 11 tackles against Jim McElwain's Gators.

Series info: Alabama leads the series 25-14, and won the last six meetings in the series dating back to a 31-20 loss in the 2008 SEC Championship Game. Since took over as Alabama's head coach in 2007, the Tide has won six of seven against the Gators, including the last six consecutive.

SEC Schedule

Texas A&M at Tennessee (11 a.m. CT, ESPN)

Vanderbilt at Georgia (11 a.m. CT, SEC Network)

Missouri at Mississippi State (2:30 p.m. CT, SEC Network Alternative)

Ole Miss at LSU (2:30 p.m., SEC Network)

Alabama vs. Florida, at Atlanta (7 p.m., CBS)

SEC Football Championship Game History

Year, Score, Attendance, MVP

2019 LSU 37, Georgia 10; 74,150, Joe Burrow, LSU

2018 Alabama 35, Georgia; 28 77,141, Josh Jacobs, Alabama

2017 Georgia 28, Auburn 7; 76,534, Roquan Smith, Georgia

2016 Alabama 54, Florida 16; 74,632, Reuben Foster, Alabama

2015 Alabama 29, Florida 15; 75,320, Derrick Henry, Alabama

2014 Alabama 42, Missouri 13; 73,526, Blake Sims, Alabama

2013 Auburn 59, Missouri 42; 75,632, Tre Mason, Auburn

2012 Alabama 32, Georgia 28; 75,624, Eddie Lacy, Alabama

2011 LSU 42, Georgia 10; 75,515, Tyrann Mathieu, LSU

2010 Auburn 56, South Carolina 17; 75,802, Cam Newton, Auburn

2009 Alabama 32, Florida 13; 75,514, Greg McElroy, Alabama

2008 Florida 31, Alabama 20; 75,892, Tim Tebow, Florida

2007 LSU 21, Tennessee 14; 73,832, Ryan Perrilloux, LSU

2006 Florida 38, Arkansas 28; 73,374, Percy Harvin, Florida

2005 Georgia 34, LSU 14; 73,717, D.J. Shockley, Georgia

2004 Auburn 38, Tennessee 28; 74,892, Jason Campbell, Auburn

2003 LSU 34, Georgia 13; 74,913, Justin Vincent, LSU

2002 Georgia 30, Arkansas 3; 74,835, David Greene, Georgia

2001 LSU 31, Tennessee 20; 74,843, Matt Mauck, LSU

2000 Florida 28, Auburn 6; 73,427, Rex Grossman, Florida

1999 Alabama 34, Florida 7; 71,500, Freddie Milons, Alabama

1998 Tennessee 24, Mississippi State 14; 74,795, Peerless Price, Tennessee

1997 Tennessee 30, Auburn 29; 74,896, Peyton Manning, Tennessee

1996 Florida 45, Alabama 30; 74,132, Danny Wuerffel, Florida

1995 Florida 34, Arkansas 3; 71,325, Danny Wuerffel, Florida

1994 Florida 24, Alabama 23; 76,751, Ellis Johnson, Florida

1993 Florida 28, Alabama 13; 76,345, Terry Dean, Florida

1992 Alabama 28, Florida 21; 83,091, Antonio Langham, Alabama

