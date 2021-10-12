Alabama Football Looks to Make a Statement Against Mississippi State

All three Crimson Tide football players who spoke to the media on Tuesday noted that they fully intend on making this Saturday's game in Starkville a statement game.

TUSCALOOSA, Ala. — It's clear that Alabama football did not take too kindly to losing at Texas A&M last Saturday night.

Speaking to the media via Zoom on Tuesday afternoon, all three Crimson Tide players remarked on how their team aims to make a statement this coming weekend at Mississippi State.

After Saturday's loss, Alabama dropped from No. 1 in the AP Top 25 down to fifth, the lowest the Crimson Tide has been in the poll since the conclusion of the 2019 season. While Alabama isn't out of the hunt for the College Football Playoff just yet, the drop in the ranking sent a message to the team: control your own destiny, or your hopes of making it to the playoff are done.

Defensive lineman D.J. Dale was the first to take to the podium on Tuesday. He believes that his Crimson Tide is going to remind the college football world this weekend of why the dynasty isn't over just yet.

“It’s gonna make a huge statement," Dale said. "I feel like it should. I feel like a lot of guys, it should have opened their eyes from that game. Now, we have a point to prove because everybody wants to beat us and everybody probably feels like they can beat us now because of what we put on film and how we’ve played.”

Alabama held its first practice since the loss on Monday and will host its second practice of the week in preparation for the Bulldogs on Tuesday. While the practices aren't open for the media to view, players have stated that the mindset in their approach to preparation has changed since the loss to the Aggies.

Wide receiver Slade Bolden noted that change in mentality, agreeing with Dale that last Saturday's performance was an eye-opener.

"It all starts today," Bolden said. "Today at practice. Getting back to our mindset, getting back to the 'Bama standard that we want to reach. Whether that’s working hard everyday, putting in the right effort, knowing the game plan. And if we do that, willingly, knowing that we’re able to reach that standard, I think we’ll be able to prove to everybody what kind of team we are in the right."

The Crimson Tide has practices scheduled for Tuesday, Wednesday and Thursday before it sets out for its game against Mississippi State this weekend. The Bulldogs certainly won't be a pushover despite their 3-2 record. So far this season, Mississippi State leads the conference in passing yards per game.

An adjusted mentality is exactly what Alabama needed at this point in the season. Halfway through the regular season, the Crimson Tide has not performed up to many fans' expectations, particularly on the defensive side of the football. While the team didn't want to see that change in mentality come as a result of a loss, the team has entered this week with a whole new mindset.

Offensive lineman Emil Ekiyor Jr. echoed both Dale and Bolden, stating that the team's goal of making a statement of of this weekend's game starts in practice.

"I definitely think we learned from Saturday obviously," Ekiyor said. "We’re going to apply it to the rest of the season. I think we know what we have to do. We have to prepare better. We have to prepare for every game. Everybody has to prepare. Everybody has to be ready. Ones, twos, whoever. Just have the right mindset going into the game. I just think going forward, we have to have a better mentality.

"I think that’s in the process right now, and it starts with today’s practice."

With six games left to go in the regular season, it seems that the Crimson Tide is well-aware of their circumstances now that it was an L in the loss column. That being said, the program is still very capable of salvaging the remaining six games on the schedule and making a push for the playoff.

And it all starts with this week's practices.

This story will be updated with video.