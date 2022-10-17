Skip to main content

Alabama Football Possessed Anxiety Problem Ahead of Tennessee Game

Nick Saban said that his players lacked focus during preparation for the game against the Volunteers.

TUSCALOOSA, Ala. — It seems that Alabama football's woes at Tennessee last weekend began even before the players had stepped foot on the field inside Neyland Stadium last Saturday.

According to head coach Nick Saban during his Monday press conference, the energy levels of the team were down even as the team was in the tunnel before the start of the game.

"You wanna have great energy and you wanna be loose," Saban said. "I thought we were tight, especially starting the game. Coming out of the locker room, our players always chant. They weren’t chanting. I said, ‘Why aren’t you guys chanting? What’s up with that?’ It’s not that they don’t wanna do it, it’s not that they’re not trying. I just think we’ve got to place our focus in the right place and our psychological disposition in the right place so that we can — look, when you compete, it’s fun to compete when you play the next play."

The Crimson Tide ultimately lost to the Volunteers due to a field goal as time expired, giving Tennessee its first win over Alabama since Saban arrived in Tuscaloosa back in 2007.

In the first quarter of the game, the Crimson Tide was outscored 21-7. While Alabama was ultimately able to pull within eight points at halftime and keep the game close until the end, the tough start to the game forced the Crimson Tide to play from behind for the majority of the next 45 minutes.

Scroll to Continue

Read More

Alabama linebacker Will Anderson Jr. agreed that intensity and energy at Tennessee was inferior to the team's efforts in prior weeks.

"I think we probably just had a lot of anxiety," Anderson said. "We didn't have the same intensity that, you know, we had a couple of weeks ago. We most definitely needed that to carry over into this game, but just the intensity was just not ready."

A slow start wasn't the worst of Alabama's problems. Lack of discipline led to a program-record of 17 penalties over the course of the game, many of which were avoidable offsides and false starts. Pass interference was also an issue. At the end of the day, there wasn't a singular problem for the Crimson Tide to point to. Rather, it was a plethora of issues.

Saban said that if his team wants to regain control and use the loss as a means of learning, then his team is going to have to focus on not worrying about outside influences.

“Not looking at the scoreboard, not worrying about results, not being fearful of what’s gonna happen if something bad happens or if we lose a game," Saban said. "Just go play, compete, and then when the game’s over and we do that and do it well as a collective group, we can live with the results. So that’s what it’s our job, my job to help these players get to that point."

Need tickets to next weekend's game? Check out Alabama football on SI Tickets.

In This Article (1)

Alabama Crimson Tide
Alabama Crimson Tide

Louisiana Monroe Warhawks punter Calum Sutherland (31)grabs Alabama Crimson Tide defensive back Kool-Aid McKinstry (1) on a punt return at Bryant-Denny Stadium.
All Things Bama

Improvements Alabama Football Must Make over Last Five Games: Three-And-Out

By Joey Blackwell
Forward Gianna Paul
All Things Bama

Alabama Soccer is No. 1

By Mason Smith
Alabama Crimson Tide wide receiver Ja'Corey Brooks (7) runs the ball against the Tennessee Volunteers during the first quarter at Neyland Stadium.
All Things Bama

Alabama Coaching Staff Names Three Players of the Week Following Loss at Tennessee

By Joey Blackwell
Alabama Crimson Tide head coach Nick Saban reacts during the first half against the Tennessee Volunteers at Neyland Stadium.
All Things Bama

Everything Nick Saban Said on Monday Ahead of Mississippi State

By Joey Blackwell
Nate Oats
All Things Bama

Alabama Basketball Ranked in Preseason AP Top 25

By Joey Blackwell
Tennessee Volunteers place kicker Chase McGrath (40) kicks the game winning field goal against the Alabama Crimson Tide during the second half at Neyland Stadium.
All Things Bama

Film Room: Tennessee's Game-Winning Drive

By Blake Byler
Sports Illustrated cover, Joe Namath, Oct. 17, 1966
All Things Bama

Crimson Tide Roll Call: Monday, Oct. 17, 2022

By Joey Blackwell
Nov 13, 2021; Auburn, Alabama, USA; Mississippi State Bulldogs quarterback Will Rogers (2) and head coach Mike Leach watch a replay on the video board during the fourth quarter against the Auburn Tigers at Jordan-Hare Stadium. Mandatory Credit: John Reed-USA TODAY Sports
All Things Bama

How to Watch No. 6 Alabama Football vs No. 24 Mississippi State

By Joey Blackwell