SI.com
Bama Central
HomeAll Things BamaBamaCentral+RecruitingBama/NFLHistory
Search

Alabama Football Works Inside, Set For First Fall Scrimmage

Christopher Walsh

TUSCALOOSA, Ala. — With slick fields and storms in the area, the Alabama football team headed inside on Friday to finish its prep for the first scrimmage of fall camp.

The Crimson Tide practiced in helmets and shoulder pads for two hours inside the Hank Crisp Indoor Facility.

The first scrimmage, set for Saturday, is the benchmark for the team, when coaches can measure just how far the players have come and begin to assess who is ready to make a contribution.

That's during a normal year. This is anything but, which has affected every aspect of the organization and preparation. 

For example, Saban is a creature of habit when it comes to most things, including scheduling. This year, though, Alabama has an extended camp, in part to help make up for the canceled spring, and more days off leading up to the regular season.  

"We’re kind of doing these first two weeks like spring practice so we’re practicing Monday, Wednesday, Friday, Saturday," he said earlier this week. "It gives us a good chance to teach on Tuesdays and Thursdays and still be within the 20-hour sort of work week to try to get these guys ready to go out in the scrimmage on Saturday, so that we can evaluate and see how especially some of the younger players, if they’re mature enough to go out there and compete when the coach is not standing right there behind them kind of helping them along.

"That’s kind of the next step of what we’d really like to do."

Scrimmages are usually held at Bryant-Denny Stadium. Rain and storms from Hurricane Laura have drenched Tuscaloosa, but might have moved on by the time the Crimson Tide hits the field. 

Meanwhile, there's the additional preparation of getting as many players ready to play as possible due to contract tracing protocols that could sideline anyone who has been exposed to anyone testing positive. That includes contact in a game. 

Consequently, Alabama is having players learn more than one position as well. 

"Haven’t really had anybody cross the ball," said Saban, meaning that no one has switched from offense to defense and vice-versa. "We’ve met with a couple guys in case that becomes an issue, but we haven’t really practiced anybody that way. Hopefully, we’ll be able to develop enough depth internally that we’ll feel good about every position.”

Alabama practice, August 28, 2020

Crimson Tide wraps up prep for first fall scrimmage

THANKS FOR READING BAMA CENTRAL
Register today for free or log in to access this premium article.
Comments

All Things Bama

FEATURED
COMMUNITY

'Take It In': The Story of Alan Gray

Despite an injured throwing shoulder that plagued him for his entire career, Gray started six games in 1981 and led the Crimson Tide to an SEC title

Joey Blackwell

by

jblackwell

UA Reports 485 New COVID-19 Cases

481 new cases among students and 4 new faculty/staff cases bring the new case total to 1,201

Joey Blackwell

Alabama Football Players Planning March Against Racial Injustices on Monday

Wide receiver John Metchie III and defensive lineman Phildarian Mathis have posted pictures on Instagram revealing that a march will take place on Monday in Tuscaloosa

Tyler Martin

SEC Issues Additional Guidelines for Football Gamedays Includes No Bands Performing On-Field

The Million Dollar Band will not be performing on the field this season

Tyler Martin

Crimson Tikes: Leonardo da Saban

A different way at looking at all things Alabama athletics through the eyes of Anthony Sisco

Anthony Sisco

Recruiting Corner: Previewing Tim Keenan's Decision

A major in-state target for the Crimson Tide is set to announce his college commitment on Saturday

Tyler Martin

2009 National Championship a Defining Moment in Marquis Maze's Career: "No One Expected Us To Be There"

The former Crimson Tide pass catcher was featured on the All Things Bama Podcast Friday morning

Tyler Martin

All Things Bama Podcast: Marquis Maze Looks Back on Career, Winning Two National Titles, Expectations for Crimson Tide in 2020

The show is available on Spotify, Apple Podcasts, Google Podcasts, and Anchor

Tyler Martin

Crimson Tide Roll Call: August 28, 2020

Your daily briefing on what's going on with Alabama athletics

Tyler Martin

Just A Minute: It's Time to Buy Into the Christian Barmore Hype

Fall camp has only confirmed that Alabama has yet another monster on the defensive line as Christian Barmore continues to thrive

Christopher Walsh