Alabama Football Ranked No. 1 in Amway Coaches Poll
Tyler Martin
The Amway Coaches Poll is in and the University of Alabama is the newest No. 1 team in the country following Clemson's 47-40 double-overtime loss to Notre Dame on Saturday.
Alabama earned 55 of the 62 first-place votes, while the Fighting Irish was able to pick up four and Ohio State got three.
The No. 1 ranking continues a 13-year long streak of the Crimson Tide holding the top spot for at least one point during the regular season.
Coach Nick Saban's team was on bye this past weekend before playing the defending national champions, LSU Tigers, next Saturday at 5 p.m (CT) on CBS.
Meanwhile, Florida moved up to No. 5 after its 44-28 thrashing of Georgia, and the Bulldogs fell to No. 11. The other Southeastern Conference team outside of the coaches' top 10 is Auburn who comes in at No. 21.
Texas A&M is at No. 6 after beating South Carolina, 48-3.
Coaches Poll Top 25
1. Alabama (55)
2. Notre Dame (4)
3. Ohio State (3)
4. Clemson
5. Florida
6. Texas A&M
7. Cincinnati
8. BYU
9. Miami
10. Indiana
11. Georgia
12. Oregon
13. Oklahoma State
14. Wisconsin
15. Marshall
16. Iowa State
17. Coastal Carolina
18. Oklahoma
19. SMU
20. USC
21. Auburn
22. Liberty
23. Northwestern
24. Texas
25. Army
This story will be updated.