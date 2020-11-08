SI.com
Bama Central
Alabama Football Ranked No. 1 in Amway Coaches Poll

Tyler Martin

The Amway Coaches Poll is in and the University of Alabama is the newest No. 1 team in the country following Clemson's 47-40 double-overtime loss to Notre Dame on Saturday. 

Alabama earned 55 of the 62 first-place votes, while the Fighting Irish was able to pick up four and Ohio State got three. 

The No. 1 ranking continues a 13-year long streak of the Crimson Tide holding the top spot for at least one point during the regular season. 

Coach Nick Saban's team was on bye this past weekend before playing the defending national champions, LSU Tigers, next Saturday at 5 p.m (CT) on CBS. 

Meanwhile, Florida moved up to No. 5 after its 44-28 thrashing of Georgia, and the Bulldogs fell to No. 11. The other Southeastern Conference team outside of the coaches' top 10 is Auburn who comes in at No. 21.

Texas A&M is at No. 6 after beating South Carolina, 48-3. 

Coaches Poll Top 25

1. Alabama (55)

2. Notre Dame (4)

3. Ohio State (3)

4. Clemson

5. Florida

6. Texas A&M

7. Cincinnati

8. BYU

9. Miami

10. Indiana

11. Georgia

12. Oregon

13. Oklahoma State 

14. Wisconsin

15. Marshall

16. Iowa State 

17. Coastal Carolina 

18. Oklahoma 

19. SMU

20. USC

21. Auburn

22. Liberty

23. Northwestern

24. Texas

25. Army

This story will be updated. 

