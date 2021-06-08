Alabama Football Schedules Home-and-Home Series with Oklahoma State

TUSCALOOSA, Ala. — Alabama and Oklahoma State announced on Tuesday morning that both programs will meet on the gridiron in a home-and-home series in 2028 and 2029. Due to the scheduling, the Crimson Tide's home-and-home series against Notre Dame has been shifted to 2029 and 2030.

The first game against the Cowboys will take place on Sept. 23, 2028 and will be played in Stillwater, Okla. The second game will occur the following year on Sept. 15 in Tuscaloosa.

“This series with Oklahoma State continues to show our commitment to solidifying quality home-and-home matchups for our future football schedules,” Alabama director of athletics Greg Byrne said in a statement. “We look forward to visiting Stillwater in 2028 and welcoming the Cowboys to Tuscaloosa the following year.”

The Crimson Tide and the Cowboys have met only once in the past at the 2006 Independence Bowl that saw Oklahoma State defeat Alabama 34-31. The game was the last game prior to head coach Nick Saban's hiring by the Crimson Tide.

"We are very excited to add another excellent opponent to our future non-conference schedule with the addition of Oklahoma State,” Saban said in a statement. “Greg Byrne and our administration have done a great job of scheduling outstanding football games that benefit both our program and our fans.”

With the announcement, Alabama's home-and-home series also received new dates, with the first game being played on Sept. 1, 2029 in South Bend, Ind. The second game will be played the next season on Sept. 14, 2030 in Tuscaloosa.

Here is a quick look at all of the Crimson Tide's upcoming home-and-home series:

Future Home-and-Home Football Series

2022: at Texas (Sept. 10)

2023: Texas (Sept. 9), at USF (Sept. 16)

2024: USF (Sept. 7), at Wisconsin (Sept. 14)

2025: at Florida State (Aug. 30), Wisconsin (Sept. 13)

2026: at West Virginia (Sept. 5), USF (Sept. 12), Florida State (Sept. 19)

2027: West Virginia (Sept. 4), at Ohio State (Sept. 18)

2028: Ohio State (Sept. 9), at Oklahoma State (Sept. 23)

2029: at Notre Dame (Sept. 1) Oklahoma State (Sept. 15)

2030: at Georgia Tech (Aug. 31), Notre Dame (Sept. 14)

2031: Georgia Tech (Aug. 30)

2032: Arizona (Sept. 4), at Oklahoma (Sept. 11)

2033: at Arizona (Sept. 3), Oklahoma (Sept. 10)

2034: at Virginia Tech (Sept. 2)

2035: Virginia Tech (Sept. 1)