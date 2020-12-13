All Things BamaBamaCentral+RecruitingBama/NFLHistoryThe Saban FilesASWAThe 411
Alabama Favored by Even More in SEC Title Game; Could Crimson Tide Go 1-2 for Heisman?

No. 1 Crimson Tide heavily favored in opening odds for SEC Championship Game, and Alabama players 1-2 in Heisman Trophy chase
A few days ago, the University of Alabama football team was favored by two touchdowns to win the SEC Championship Game against Florida in Atlanta. 

Of course, that was before the Gators were stunned in The Swamp by LSU on Saturday night. 

Consequently, the line has only grown, up to 17 points, according to BetOnline. 

Thursday, December 17

· UL Monroe at Troy (-24½)

Friday, December 18

· UAB at Marshall (-6)

· Ball State at Buffalo (-11½)

· Washington at USC (-6½)

Saturday, December 19

· Texas A&M (-12) at Tennessee

· Vanderbilt at Georgia (-37½)

· Arizona at California (-13½)

· Missouri (-1½) at Mississippi State

· Florida State at Wake Forest (-9)

· Oklahoma (-6) at Iowa State

· Louisiana at Coastal Carolina (-4)

· Northwestern at Ohio State (-20½)

· Air Force (-1½) at Army

· Ole Miss at LSU (-1½)

· Washington State at Utah (-9½)

· Boise State (-8½) at San Jose State

· Tulsa at Cincinnati (-14½)

· Stanford at UCLA (-6)

· Clemson (-10) at Notre Dame

· Alabama (-17) at Florida

· Oregon (-8) at Colorado

· Arizona State (-7) at Oregon State

Heisman Trophy odds 

A shift is beginning to be seen in the Heisman odds, with Kyle Trask's status dropping following Florida taking its second loss of the season. 

The MGM has the race as follows:

Mac Jones, Alabama quarterback -200

DeVonta Smith, Alabama wide receiver +250

Kyle Trask, Florida quarterback, +350

Trevor Lawrence, Clemson quarterback, +1000

Ian Book, Norte Dame quarterback, +1000

