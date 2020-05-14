Alabama, SEC Plan To Be As Cautious And Patient As Possible During Crazy Time In College Football

University of Alabama athletic director Greg Byrne was surprised to see a report this week that the Crimson Tide could face TCU in its season opener at AT & T Stadium in Arlington, Texas, on Sept. 5.

Alabama is scheduled to face USC, while TCU is slated to visit Cal that weekend.

"I said, ‘Really?" Byrne noted during a Facebook Live video with Crimson Tide Sports Network host Roger Hoover. "That's news to me. I guess, I'm not sure what I missed that contract come across my desk.”

If we've learned anything from Alabama's approach to the coronavirus pandemic so far, it's that it will act or make any final decisions about anything with major consequences until it absolutely must.

For example, the football team didn't cancel spring practices until a couple of hours before the first official workout.

All indications are that the Southeastern Conference is taking a similar approach. Not only is Greg Sankey having regular conversations with the other Power Five commissioners, but he's even consulted with a biostatistician.

“I came away from that meeting believing that when you have major decisions take as long as you can,” Sankey told Tony Barnhart. “Because the longer you take the better information you will have to make that decision.”

Sankey called the mid-July period, right around the time SEC media days are scheduled to be held in Atlanta, "critical" in deciding fate of 2020 season. After all, teams will need a month to six weeks to prepare for the season.

However, we'll probably have a decent idea of what will happen before then as a lot of school will decided by July 1, the first fiscal day of the year, if they will be able to allow students back on campus and attend in-person classes.

Byrne's suggestion was simple, "Let's be patient." In the meantime, expect the schools and conferences to not only consider their options, but every possibility they can muster.

College Football

So where does college football as a whole stand amidst this global crisis?

SI writer Ross Dellenger delves into the trials and tribulations that the conferences and the NCAA face as the start of the next season comes closer.

What if some schools open and others can't? What if a player tests positive in-season? What if several schools in a conference can’t play this fall?

“It's not going to be equitable," said one commissioner. "There are no equal solutions”

From newfound optimism to a drop-dead date to potential conference home-and-homes, commissioners shed light on the ongoing conversation around a 2020 college football season. Just about everything is still on the table as a possible option.

C-USA has discussed playing only division games. Mountain West could have nearby conference teams play twice in a year.

“You’d be crazy to think everyone will be ready at the same time."

Sports Illustrated

Recruiting

As if there isn't enough angst going around right now, Alabama fans have also been concerned about the recruiting class of 2021 as the Crimson Tide appeared to be slow out of the gate.

As noted numerous times on this site, Nick Saban often give scholarship offers until he, or at least someone on the coaching staff, puts eyes on the player, often during one of Alabama's clinics.

Pat Forde of Sports Illustrated noted another part of the equation, due to early commitments having more than doubled from this time last year.

According to USA Today, earlier this week more than 600 prospects in the class of 2021 have verbally committed to FBS programs. That exceeds the combined total at this point from the past two recruiting cycles.

Count Forde among those who believes that the record number of commitments will probably lead to a record number of de-commitments as we get closer to the early signing period.

Meanwhile, in case you missed it the NCAA announced on Wednesday night that its recruiting dead period will extend until at least June 30.

Pro football

Our "Draft or Pass" video series takes a closer look at Baltimore Ravens running back Mark Ingram II, who has an early average draft position of 63rd (RB24).

Ingram scored 15 touchdowns last season and finished as the RB9 in total points and RB11 in average fantasy points per game in PPR formats despite catching only 26 passes.

However, the Ravens used a second-round pick on running back J.K. Dobbins, which is obviously scaring some people away who are concerned about there being a crowded backfield.

Even so, no team in the NFL ran a higher percentage of running plays than Baltimore at 54 percent last season. The Ravens were ranked third in that category the season prior without Ingram and Lamar Jackson only starting part of the season.

According to Todd Karpovich of RavenCountry, running the football is Baltimore's identity, and that’s not changing anytime soon

“The Ravens love to run the football and broke the NFL’s all-time single-season rushing mark with 3,296 yards last season. Baltimore also became the first team in NFL history to average 206.0 rushing yards and 201.6 net passing yards per game behind quarterback Lamar Jackson, who was named the league's Most Valuable Player.”

Did you notice?

• In addition to talking about the 2020 fall calendar (which includes other sports than football), Byrne noted that the Bryant-Denny Stadium renovation remains on schedule, Alabama is looking into the possibility of using digital ticketing, and strongly urged people to wear protective masks in public.

The lighter side

