Which Team in the National Championship Game Has More Overall Talent, Alabama or Ohio State?
The matchup between Alabama and Ohio State is an interesting one when it comes to overall talent. Even though they've had two very different seasons, with the Crimson Tide playing a full SEC schedule and Big Ten struggling to play games in the Big Ten, there are plenty of reasons why they're meeting the National Championship Game.
Overall, Alabama comes in ranked No. 1 in the College Football Playoff (CFP) Standings as well as in the Associated Press and USA Today Coaches polls.
Ohio State was No. 3 in all three Alabama received all 62 first place votes in the AP ballot and all 61 in the coaches’ tab).
Past indicators show something similar. They're at the top when it comes to recent recruiting rankings.
In terms of the NFL draft, Ohio State has had 15 first-round picks since the 2016 NFL Draft. Alabama has had 16 over the same time period.
Here are some other barometers:
Offensive efficiency
In total yards, Alabama averages 535.0 yards per game, which is sixth overall, while Ohio State is fourth at 544.9 yards.
The Crimson Tide leads college football in completions percentage, average yards per passing attempt, passing efficiency and average yards per play.
The Buckeyes rely much more on the run, with 272.6 yards per game on the ground. They're fourth in average yards per play.
For the year, the Crimson Tide scored in 46 of 48 quarters (95.8 percent), while the Buckeyes scored in 27 of 28 (96.4 percent). Alabama failed to score in the third quarter against Mississippi State and Florida, while OSU was scoreless in the fourth against Indiana.
Defensively, Alabama’s opponents did not score in 20 quarters, OSU’s in eight. In addition, the two were among 12 teams (out of 50) to score in each quarter in their bowl game.
2020 Consensus All-American Team
Alabama dominated with six consensus selections (five unanimous*) compared to two for Ohio State.
Offense
WR *DeVonta Smith, Alabama
WR Elijah Moore, Mississippi
TE *Kyle Pitts, Florida
OL *Alex Leatherwood, Alabama
OL *Wyatt Davis, Ohio State
OL Liam Eichenberg, Notre Dame
OL Brady Christensen, BYU
OL Aaron Banks, Notre Dame
OL Kenyon Green, Texas A&M
C *Landon Dickerson, Alabama
QB Mac Jones, Alabama
RB *Najee Harris, Alabama
RB *Breece Hall, Iowa State
Defense
DL *Daviyon Nixon, Iowa
DL Rashad Weaver, Pittsburgh
DL Tarron Jackson, Coastal Carolina
DL Darius Stills, West Virginia
DL Patrick Jones, Pittsburgh
LB *Zaven Collins, Tulsa
LB *Jeremiah Owusu-Koramoah, Notre Dame
LB Joseph Ossai, Texas
DB *Patrick Surtain II, Alabama
DB Shaun Wade, Ohio State
DB Brandon Joseph, Northwestern
DB Talanoa Hufanga, Southern California
Special Teams
PK *Jose Borregales, Miami-Fla.
P *Pressley Harvin, Georgia Tech
KR/AP Travis Entienne, Clemson
KR/AP Avery Williams, Boise State
2020-21 Associated Press All-Bowl Team
The Buckeyes had more selections, but also played in a closer semifinal.
Offense
QB Justin Fields, Ohio State
RB Camerun Peoples, Appalachian State
RB Trey Sermon, Ohio State
WR Brennan Presley, Oklahoma State
WR DeVonta Smith, Alabama
TE Isaac Rex, BYU
OL Sam Gerak, Northwestern
OL Royce Newman, Mississippi
OL Dylan Parham, Memphis
OL Erik Swenson, Oklahoma
OL Landon Young, Kentucky
AP Bijan Robinson, Texas
Defense
DL Christian Barmore, Alabama
DL Elijah James, Liberty
DL DeMarvin Leal, Texas A&M
LB Josh Chandler-Semedo, West Virginia
LB Azeez Ojulari, Georgia
LB Jack Sanborn, Wisconsin
LB O’Rien Vance, Iowa State
DB Justin Birdsong, Georgia Southern
DB Bryce Cosby, Ball State
DB Emmanuel Forbes, Mississippi State
DB Antavious Lane, George State
Special Teams
PK Jack Podlesny, Georgia
P Max Duffy, Kentucky
Heisman Trophy Winners in Title Game
Alabama had three of the top five vote getters for the Heisman.
*Mark Ingram, Alabama 2009 W 22-116, 2 TD
*Cam Newton, Auburn 2010 W 34-20-1, 265, 2 TD; 22-64 rush
^*Jameis Winston, Florida St. 2013 W 35-20-0, 237, 2 TD; 11-26 rush
^#Marcus Mariota, Oregon 2014 L 37-24-1, 333, 2 TD; 10-39 rush
#Derrick Henry, Alabama 2015 W 36-158, 3 TD rush
^#Joe Burrow, LSU 2019 W 49-31-0, 463, 5 TD; 14-58 rush
(^—denotes MVP in bowl/title game; *—BCS Championship games; #—CFP Championship games):