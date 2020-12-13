This Week with the Crimson Tide: Dec. 14-20, 2020

What's coming up in Alabama sports for the week of Dec. 14-20, 2020, plus the latest coronavirus figures

First off, we want to acknowledge everyone who graduated this weekend and say congratulations.

As we quickly close in on Christmas and the New Year, we pause the festivities to bring you the SEC Championship Game, with Alabama facing Florida at Mercedes-Benz Stadium in Atlanta. It’s already been a remarkable season for the Crimson Tide, which was the first to go a perfect 10-0 in league history.

So it’s going to be a busy week:

Football: Alabama-Florida will be prime time Saturday , 7 p.m. CT on CBS

The College Football Playoff Rankings are set for 6 p.m. Tuesday (ESPN)

Selection Sunday begins at 11 a.m. (ESPN)

Reminder, the top four teams will participate in the semifinals Friday, Jan. 1, in the Rose Bowl and Sugar Bowl. The national championship game will be played Monday, Jan. 11, at Hard Rock Stadium in Miami Gardens, Florida.

Men’s basketball will host Furman on Tuesday (8 p.m., SEC Network), and Houston on Saturday (2 p.m., SEC Network+).

Women’s basketball will host Southern Miss on Thursday (8 p.m., SEC Network), and visit Memphis on Saturday (2 p.m.)

Swimming and diving will host Kentucky on Thursday and Friday.

BamaCentral will have full coverage from Atlanta and throughout the postseason, plus our Saban Top 100 rankings is down to the final 12, with No. 1 set to be revealed on Christmas Eve.

This Week with the Crimson Tide is also where we list the updated numbers of confirmed coronavirus cases from locally to globally, and we’re looking forward to soon not doing this anymore.

However, it’s going to take a while. Right now more Americans are dying every day than those killed at Pearl Harbor (2,403) or during the 9-11 terrorist attacks (2,977).

Overall, more than 16 million people in the U.S. have been infected with approximately 300,000 dead.

Worldwide: 71,726,830 confirmed cases; 1,605,468 deaths

Last week: 66,504,022; 1,528,373

Nov. 28: 62,244,181; 1,452,410

Nov. 21: 58,144,199; 1,380,474

Nov. 14: 53,927,158; 1,311,192

Nov. 7: 50 million; 1,250,490

Oct. 31: 46,071,886; 1,195,418

Oct. 24: 42,613,522; 1,149,782

Oct. 17: 39,671,115; 1,109,836

Oct. 10: 37,213,512; 1,072,959

Oct. 3: 34,826,671; 1,032,235

Sept. 26: 32,930,733; 995,450

Sept. 19: 30,685,001; 955,843

Sept. 12: 28,759,036; 920,234

Sept. 5: 26,892,547; 879,757

Aug. 29: 24,996,456; 842,499

Aug. 22: 23,203,532; 804,416

Aug. 15: 21,460,392; 771,074

Aug. 8: 19,637,506; 726,781

August 1: 17,851,975; 685,071

July 25: 16,048,100; 644,537

July 18: 14,288,689; 602,138

July 11: 12,717,908; 565,138

July 4: 11.67 million; 532,639

June 27: 10.06 million; 499,967

June 20: 8.84 million; 465,462

June 13: 7.76 million; 427,630

June 6: 6.96 million; 401,000

May 30: 6.05 million; 369,000

May 23: 5.4 million; 345,000

United States: 16,067,031 confirmed cases; 297,837 deaths

Last week: 14,581,336; 281,173

Nov 28: 13,244,417; 266,047

Nov. 21: 12,089,440; 255,899

Nov. 14: 10,903,890; 245,598

Nov. 7: 9.87 million; 237,113

Oct. 31: 9.13 million; 230,556

Oct. 24: 8.58 million; 224,891

Oct. 17: 8.107 million; 219,289

Oct. 10: 7.719 million; 214,377

Oct. 3: 7.38 million; 209,382

Sept. 26: 7.09 million; 204,607

Sept. 19: 6.76 million; 199,259

Sept. 12: 6.49 million; 193,693

Sept. 5: 6.25 million; 188,538

Aug. 29: 5.96 million; 182,761

Aug. 22: 5.67 million; 176,353

Aug. 15: 5.36 million; 169,481

Aug. 8: 5 million; 162,423

Aug. 1: 4.62 million; 154,447

July 25: 4.18 million; 146,460

July 18: 3.71 million; 140,119

July 11: 3.25 million; 134,777

July 4: 2.87 million; 129,870

June 27: 2.535 million; 125,709

June 20: 2.27 million; 120,000

June 13: 2.1 million; 116,000

June 6: 1.97 million; 112,000

May 30: 1.8 million; 105,000

May 23: 1.68 million; 98,000

Alabama: 240,535 confirmed cases; 3,624 cases

Last week: 221,804; 3,454

Nov. 28: 204,110; 3,240

Nov. 21: 193,085; 3,153

Nov. 14: 181,895; 2,998

Nov. 7: 171,773; 2,864

Oct. 31: 164,295; 2,761

Oct. 24: 156,946; 2,680

Oct 17: 150,696; 2,620

Oct. 10: 144,901; 2,508

Oct. 3: 139,726; 2,409

Sept. 26: 135,554; 2,359

Sept. 19: 129,974; 2,290

Sept. 12: 125,795, 2,218

Sept. 5: 120,327; 2,151

Aug. 29: 115,284; 2,059

Aug. 22: 109,566; 1,942

Aug. 15: 101,357; 1,828

Aug. 8: 96,613; 1,694

Aug. 1: 86,780; 1,553

July 25: 76,314; 1,413

July 18: 64,180; 1,253

July 11: 51,294; 1,086

July 4: 43,450; 984

June 27: 34,605; 898

June 20: 29,598; 838

June 13: 25,235; 768

June 6: 20,166, 688

May 30: 17,359, 618

May 23: 14,478, 551

Tuscaloosa: 14,507 confirmed cases, 186 deaths

Last week: 14,065; 176

Nov. 28: 13,049; 154

Nov. 21: 12,356; 149

Nov 14: 11,726; 148

Nov. 7: 11,141; 146

Oct. 31: 10,734; 145

Oct. 24: 10,296; 140

Oct. 17: 9,782, 114

Oct. 10: 9,430; 111

Oct. 3: 6,489; 106

Sept. 26: 6,092; 106

Sept. 19: 5,844; 102

Sept 12: 5,500; 96

Sept. 5: 5,282; 94

Aug. 29: 5,080; 89

Aug. 22: 4,769; 86

Aug. 15: 4,411; 80

Aug. 8: 4,190; 73

Aug. 1: 3,851; 61

July 25: 3,506; 58

July 18: 3,068; 55

July 11: 2,632; 53

July 4: 2,288; 42

June 27: 1,845; 36

June 20: 1,581; 31

June 13: 1,291; 25

June 6: 918, 18

May 30: 738, 14

May 23: 505, 14

University of Alabama

(No new numbers, campus is closed for semester)

Nov. 19: 115 new cases; 2,992 total

Nov. 12: 77; 2,877

Nov. 5: 56; 2,800

Oct. 29: 64; 2,744

Oct. 22: 68; 2, 680

Oct. 15: 34; 2,612

Oct. 8: 45; 2,578

Oct. 1: 24; 2, 533

Sept. 24: 48; 2,509

Sept. 17: 119; 2,461

Sept. 10: 294; 2,342

Sept. 3: 846; 2,048

Aug. 27: 481; 1,202

Aug. 24: 563; 720

Aug. 18 (pe-arrival): 158; 158

Thanks for being here at BamaCentral, your Sports Illustrated home for Crimson Tide athletics