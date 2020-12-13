This Week with the Crimson Tide: Dec. 14-20, 2020
First off, we want to acknowledge everyone who graduated this weekend and say congratulations.
As we quickly close in on Christmas and the New Year, we pause the festivities to bring you the SEC Championship Game, with Alabama facing Florida at Mercedes-Benz Stadium in Atlanta. It’s already been a remarkable season for the Crimson Tide, which was the first to go a perfect 10-0 in league history.
So it’s going to be a busy week:
Football: Alabama-Florida will be prime time Saturday , 7 p.m. CT on CBS
The College Football Playoff Rankings are set for 6 p.m. Tuesday (ESPN)
Selection Sunday begins at 11 a.m. (ESPN)
Reminder, the top four teams will participate in the semifinals Friday, Jan. 1, in the Rose Bowl and Sugar Bowl. The national championship game will be played Monday, Jan. 11, at Hard Rock Stadium in Miami Gardens, Florida.
Men’s basketball will host Furman on Tuesday (8 p.m., SEC Network), and Houston on Saturday (2 p.m., SEC Network+).
Women’s basketball will host Southern Miss on Thursday (8 p.m., SEC Network), and visit Memphis on Saturday (2 p.m.)
Swimming and diving will host Kentucky on Thursday and Friday.
BamaCentral will have full coverage from Atlanta and throughout the postseason, plus our Saban Top 100 rankings is down to the final 12, with No. 1 set to be revealed on Christmas Eve.
This Week with the Crimson Tide is also where we list the updated numbers of confirmed coronavirus cases from locally to globally, and we’re looking forward to soon not doing this anymore.
However, it’s going to take a while. Right now more Americans are dying every day than those killed at Pearl Harbor (2,403) or during the 9-11 terrorist attacks (2,977).
Overall, more than 16 million people in the U.S. have been infected with approximately 300,000 dead.
Worldwide: 71,726,830 confirmed cases; 1,605,468 deaths
Last week: 66,504,022; 1,528,373
Nov. 28: 62,244,181; 1,452,410
Nov. 21: 58,144,199; 1,380,474
Nov. 14: 53,927,158; 1,311,192
Nov. 7: 50 million; 1,250,490
Oct. 31: 46,071,886; 1,195,418
Oct. 24: 42,613,522; 1,149,782
Oct. 17: 39,671,115; 1,109,836
Oct. 10: 37,213,512; 1,072,959
Oct. 3: 34,826,671; 1,032,235
Sept. 26: 32,930,733; 995,450
Sept. 19: 30,685,001; 955,843
Sept. 12: 28,759,036; 920,234
Sept. 5: 26,892,547; 879,757
Aug. 29: 24,996,456; 842,499
Aug. 22: 23,203,532; 804,416
Aug. 15: 21,460,392; 771,074
Aug. 8: 19,637,506; 726,781
August 1: 17,851,975; 685,071
July 25: 16,048,100; 644,537
July 18: 14,288,689; 602,138
July 11: 12,717,908; 565,138
July 4: 11.67 million; 532,639
June 27: 10.06 million; 499,967
June 20: 8.84 million; 465,462
June 13: 7.76 million; 427,630
June 6: 6.96 million; 401,000
May 30: 6.05 million; 369,000
May 23: 5.4 million; 345,000
United States: 16,067,031 confirmed cases; 297,837 deaths
Last week: 14,581,336; 281,173
Nov 28: 13,244,417; 266,047
Nov. 21: 12,089,440; 255,899
Nov. 14: 10,903,890; 245,598
Nov. 7: 9.87 million; 237,113
Oct. 31: 9.13 million; 230,556
Oct. 24: 8.58 million; 224,891
Oct. 17: 8.107 million; 219,289
Oct. 10: 7.719 million; 214,377
Oct. 3: 7.38 million; 209,382
Sept. 26: 7.09 million; 204,607
Sept. 19: 6.76 million; 199,259
Sept. 12: 6.49 million; 193,693
Sept. 5: 6.25 million; 188,538
Aug. 29: 5.96 million; 182,761
Aug. 22: 5.67 million; 176,353
Aug. 15: 5.36 million; 169,481
Aug. 8: 5 million; 162,423
Aug. 1: 4.62 million; 154,447
July 25: 4.18 million; 146,460
July 18: 3.71 million; 140,119
July 11: 3.25 million; 134,777
July 4: 2.87 million; 129,870
June 27: 2.535 million; 125,709
June 20: 2.27 million; 120,000
June 13: 2.1 million; 116,000
June 6: 1.97 million; 112,000
May 30: 1.8 million; 105,000
May 23: 1.68 million; 98,000
Alabama: 240,535 confirmed cases; 3,624 cases
Last week: 221,804; 3,454
Nov. 28: 204,110; 3,240
Nov. 21: 193,085; 3,153
Nov. 14: 181,895; 2,998
Nov. 7: 171,773; 2,864
Oct. 31: 164,295; 2,761
Oct. 24: 156,946; 2,680
Oct 17: 150,696; 2,620
Oct. 10: 144,901; 2,508
Oct. 3: 139,726; 2,409
Sept. 26: 135,554; 2,359
Sept. 19: 129,974; 2,290
Sept. 12: 125,795, 2,218
Sept. 5: 120,327; 2,151
Aug. 29: 115,284; 2,059
Aug. 22: 109,566; 1,942
Aug. 15: 101,357; 1,828
Aug. 8: 96,613; 1,694
Aug. 1: 86,780; 1,553
July 25: 76,314; 1,413
July 18: 64,180; 1,253
July 11: 51,294; 1,086
July 4: 43,450; 984
June 27: 34,605; 898
June 20: 29,598; 838
June 13: 25,235; 768
June 6: 20,166, 688
May 30: 17,359, 618
May 23: 14,478, 551
Tuscaloosa: 14,507 confirmed cases, 186 deaths
Last week: 14,065; 176
Nov. 28: 13,049; 154
Nov. 21: 12,356; 149
Nov 14: 11,726; 148
Nov. 7: 11,141; 146
Oct. 31: 10,734; 145
Oct. 24: 10,296; 140
Oct. 17: 9,782, 114
Oct. 10: 9,430; 111
Oct. 3: 6,489; 106
Sept. 26: 6,092; 106
Sept. 19: 5,844; 102
Sept 12: 5,500; 96
Sept. 5: 5,282; 94
Aug. 29: 5,080; 89
Aug. 22: 4,769; 86
Aug. 15: 4,411; 80
Aug. 8: 4,190; 73
Aug. 1: 3,851; 61
July 25: 3,506; 58
July 18: 3,068; 55
July 11: 2,632; 53
July 4: 2,288; 42
June 27: 1,845; 36
June 20: 1,581; 31
June 13: 1,291; 25
June 6: 918, 18
May 30: 738, 14
May 23: 505, 14
University of Alabama
(No new numbers, campus is closed for semester)
Nov. 19: 115 new cases; 2,992 total
Nov. 12: 77; 2,877
Nov. 5: 56; 2,800
Oct. 29: 64; 2,744
Oct. 22: 68; 2, 680
Oct. 15: 34; 2,612
Oct. 8: 45; 2,578
Oct. 1: 24; 2, 533
Sept. 24: 48; 2,509
Sept. 17: 119; 2,461
Sept. 10: 294; 2,342
Sept. 3: 846; 2,048
Aug. 27: 481; 1,202
Aug. 24: 563; 720
Aug. 18 (pe-arrival): 158; 158
Thanks for being here at BamaCentral, your Sports Illustrated home for Crimson Tide athletics