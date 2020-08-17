SI.com
Alabama Football Updates Online Roster

Joey Blackwell

TUSCALOOSA, Ala. — The University of Alabama football program updated its online roster on Monday morning, coinciding with the first day of fall camp.

The updated roster provides a first look at the height and weight of summer enrollees following workouts as well as reveals their uniform numbers. In total, the Crimson Tide added 12 players to its roster.

It should be noted that tight end Caden Clark, who signed on with Alabama last December, was not added to the roster. Clark is currently recovering from a knee injury and will most likely be gray shirted and rejoin the team next season.

Here are the added players to the Alabama roster along with their listed height and weight, in order of jersey number:

5 — Javon Baker, wide receiver — 6-2, 195
11 — Kristian Story, defensive back — 6-1, 215
13 — Malachi Moore, defensive back — 6-0, 182
14 — Brian Branch, defensive back — 6-0, 190
27 — Kyle Edwards, running back — 6-0, 209
34 — Quandarrius Robinson, linebacker — 6-5, 220
50 — Tim Smith, defensive lineman — 6-4, 320
57 — Javion Cohen, offensive lineman — 6-4, 327
74 — Damieon George, offensive lineman — 6-6, 345
86 — Carl Tucker, tight end — 6-2, 248
93 — Jah-Marien Latham, defensive lineman — 6-3, 285
98 — Jamil Burroughs, defensive lineman — 6-3, 326

On the entire roster, only one returning player has seen his jersey number change. Redshirt-junior defensive lineman LaBryan Ray will now don the number 18 instead of his old number, 89.

Alabama football will undergo its first practice of fall camp on Monday at approximately 3:40 p.m. CT. Stay tuned to Bama Central for updates as well as coverage of coach Nick Saban's press conference which is also slated for Monday at approximately 6 p.m. CT.

