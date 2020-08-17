Alabama Football Updates Online Roster

TUSCALOOSA, Ala. — The University of Alabama football program updated its online roster on Monday morning, coinciding with the first day of fall camp.

The updated roster provides a first look at the height and weight of summer enrollees following workouts as well as reveals their uniform numbers. In total, the Crimson Tide added 12 players to its roster.

It should be noted that tight end Caden Clark, who signed on with Alabama last December, was not added to the roster. Clark is currently recovering from a knee injury and will most likely be gray shirted and rejoin the team next season.

Here are the added players to the Alabama roster along with their listed height and weight, in order of jersey number:

5 — Javon Baker, wide receiver — 6-2, 195

11 — Kristian Story, defensive back — 6-1, 215

13 — Malachi Moore, defensive back — 6-0, 182

14 — Brian Branch, defensive back — 6-0, 190

27 — Kyle Edwards, running back — 6-0, 209

34 — Quandarrius Robinson, linebacker — 6-5, 220

50 — Tim Smith, defensive lineman — 6-4, 320

57 — Javion Cohen, offensive lineman — 6-4, 327

74 — Damieon George, offensive lineman — 6-6, 345

86 — Carl Tucker, tight end — 6-2, 248

93 — Jah-Marien Latham, defensive lineman — 6-3, 285

98 — Jamil Burroughs, defensive lineman — 6-3, 326

On the entire roster, only one returning player has seen his jersey number change. Redshirt-junior defensive lineman LaBryan Ray will now don the number 18 instead of his old number, 89.

Alabama football will undergo its first practice of fall camp on Monday at approximately 3:40 p.m. CT. Stay tuned to Bama Central for updates as well as coverage of coach Nick Saban's press conference which is also slated for Monday at approximately 6 p.m. CT.