Alabama Football Wraps Up First Full Week of Spring Practices

The Alabama football team returned to the practice field for the second straight day in full pads for a two-hour practice Saturday on the Thomas-Drew Practice Fields.

The workout marked the fifth of 15 spring practice sessions that will culminate with the annual A-Day Game on April 17 at Bryant-Denny Stadium.

The A-Day matchup is scheduled for a 12 p.m. kickoff and will air live on ESPN.

Conditions were warm, humid and overcast. The high in Tuscaloosa on Saturday was 85 degrees.

As for what Nick Saban has been looking for this spring, he touched on the subject earlier in the week.

"I think that the progression has been good with the players," he said. "I think the challenge remains what I talked about before at the end of the first practice, which is people taking individual responsibility to be accountable. That was the message after the first day. The challenge is, how do you sustain that? How do that day in and day out? How do you do that when you get tired and sore? How do you do that when things are more difficult and there’s a lot more assignments, things to think about, or adjustments to be made?

"You really have to stay focused and zeroed in on giving effort and playing with good intangibles, being disciplined, doing your job. Everyone is responsible and accountable, individually, to do what they are supposed to do to make this team what this team is able to be. So that’s the challenge now. Can you do that on a consistent basis? I think this team needs to mature in a lot of ways when it comes to that and it’s a work in progress to develop leadership. It’s a work in progress to develop togetherness. I think this team will learn from the mistakes they make as they go through and leadership will emerge and we’ll be better off for it."

The Tide will be back on the practice field Tuesday, at 3:30 p.m. All practices are closed to the public, and to media during the pandemic.

Alabama Spring Practice Photos courtesy of Alabama Athletics 15 Gallery 15 Images

This story will be updated, with video and photos added as well.