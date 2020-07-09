Alabama Forward Javian Davis Enters NCAA Transfer Portal

University of Alabama men's basketball forward Javian Davis has entered the NCAA transfer portal, Bama Central has learned. Matt Zenitz of Al.com was first to report.

"What's up Crimson Tide Family," his tweet read. "I just wanted to inform you guys that I will be entering the transfer portal with the option of returning to the University of Alabama. I want to thank everyone whose been in my corner since I have been here."

Davis appeared in 31 games, while starting 14 of those contests and averaged six points and 3.8 rebounds last season. If he were to leave Tuscaloosa, then he would become the fourth player to transfer from last year's squad, joining Galin Smith, Jaylen Forbes, and Raymond Hawkins, who all ended up at Maryland, Tulane, Long Beach State, respectively.

He was redshirted during the 2018-2019 campaign.

Now, a scholarship has opened up on the team if wing John Petty Jr. elects to return to the Capstone for his senior season and forgo the NBA draft.

Upon Davis' arrival to Alabama in the recruiting class of 2018, he was listed as a four-star prospect by ESPN and chose the Crimson Tide over offers from Auburn, Georgetown, Cincinnati, Iowa State, and Texas A & M.

