Alabama Freshman WR Agiye Hall: 'I'll be back'

Alabama freshman receiver Agiye Hall vowed to return to the Crimson Tide after a solid performance in Monday night's national championship defeat to Georgia.

INDIANAPOLIS — Agiye Hall’s social media messages have created a bit of angst and uncertainty for Alabama this season. Following Monday night’s loss in the national championship game, the freshman receiver’s latest post will serve as a bit of optimism for the Crimson Tide moving forward.

“I’ll be back .. i’m sorry bama nation,” Hall posted moments after Alabama’s 33-18 loss to Georgia. 

After playing seldomly during his first year at Alabama, Hall filled in for an injured Jameson Williams Monday night, recording a pair of receptions for 52 yards. It wasn’t a perfect night for the freshman who dropped a pair of passes in the second half. However, Monday night’s performance provides a bit of promise for the four-star receiver’s future with the Tide.

“Agiye has started to develop confidence,” Alabama head coach Nick Saban said following the game. “He’s got a lot of ability, and he’s starting to develop confidence in knowing what to do, knowing how to do it, knowing why it’s important to do it a certain way. I think the players on the offensive side of the ball started developing confidence in him as well. He had some opportunities tonight and he made some big plays.”

Heading into Monday, Hall had taken part in just 78 snaps over five appearances with the Tide. He finished his freshman season with four catches for 72 yards, the exact totals he posted during a stellar A-Day game this spring.

After coming to Alabama as the No 5 wide receiver and No. 45 overall player in last year’s 247Sports Composite, Hall had bigger expectations for his first year in Tuscaloosa, Ala. The four-star freshman voiced his displeasure several times throughout the year, even tweeting that he was “calling it quits” after failing to see the field during Alabama’s 49-9 win at Mississippi State.

Screen Shot 2022-01-11 at 12.38.47 AM

Following Monday night’s defeat, Saban said Hall’s lack of involvement earlier in the year came down to his inability to pick up the offense. According to the head coach, the freshman has progressed significantly in recent weeks and is not beginning to play up to his potential.

“He’s really improved in practice in terms of gaining confidence in what to do, how to do it,” Saban said. “All players have to make an investment in their development. We have a responsibility and obligation to play the best players, but we also have a responsibility and obligation not to put players on the field who are not going to be productive because they don’t know what to do or they’re not confident in how to do it and why it’s important to do it that way.”

Hall wasn’t the only freshman receiver to shine Monday night as Ja’Corey Brooks pulled in six receptions for 47 yards. Brooks was filling in for starter John Metchie III, who suffered a season-ending ACL injury during last month’s SEC Championship win over Georgia. The four-star freshman finished his season with 15 receptions for 192 yards.

“The thing that’s tough about it is we played some guys tonight that didn’t get to play much during the season, so they didn’t have much experience going in,” Saban said. “They had some opportunities and they made some plays. And I’m sure that will help their confidence and they’ll grow and learn from this and it’ll be a positive experience for them in their development in the future.”

