A third scholarship player from Alabama has put his name in the NCAA Transfer Portal.

The craziness of transfer portal season continues.

Freshman guard Jusaun Holt entered his name in the transfer portal Wednesday morning, making him the third scholarship player and fourth from Alabama's basketball program to enter the transfer portal since the Crimson Tide's NCAA Tournament loss to Notre Dame.

Holt, a former four-star recruit who played high school basketball in Roswell, Ga., saw his playing time rise and fall over the course of his freshman season under head coach Nate Oats.

The 6-foot-6 guard averaged 0.7 points and 1.6 rebounds on the season.

Holt averaged seven minutes per game, and played a career-high 26 minutes in a Feb. 9 win at Ole Miss, where he scored two points on 50 percent shooting and grabbed six rebounds. He played double digit minutes in three other games: against Oakland, Missouri, and in the first round of the SEC Tournament against Vanderbilt.

The SEC Tournament game against Vanderbilt saw Holt score his career high in points, seven, on 2-for-4 shooting from the field and 3-for-5 shooting from the free-throw line.

Holt, who was regarded by Oats as a decent three-point shooter out of high school, made just two three-pointers on 19 attempts, good for just 10.5 percent from beyond the arc.

Oats' offenses typically rely on a high volume of three-point attempts from capable shooters.

Holt joined sophomore forward Keon Ambrose-Hylton, redshirt freshman forward Alex Tchikou, and walk-on guard Jaden Quinerly as Crimson Tide players to enter the transfer portal this offseason.

Should Holt depart, Alabama will have a roster spot open for a possible addition from the transfer portal. That number is expected to increase though, with professional decisions still yet to be made from freshman guard JD Davison and junior guard Jaden Shackelford.

