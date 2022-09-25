Alabama Gains Ground on Georgia in Latest AFCA Coaches Poll, Stagnant in AP Top 25

TUSCALOOSA, Ala. — The gap is narrowing between the top two teams in college football.

Following Week 4 of college football, Alabama amassed 26 first-place votes in the latest AFCA Coaches Poll compared to Georgia's 34. The votes mark an increase of 23 compared to the prior week for the Crimson Tide, which saw the Bulldogs garner 59 first-place votes. In total points, Alabama also narrowed the gap, with Georgia holding off Alabama by the slim margin of just five points.

While Georgia might still hold the top spot, it is clear that the coaches of football liked what they saw in Alabama's 55-3 win over Vanderbilt on Saturday night. Georgia's 39-22 win over Kent State was a little narrower than most expected, but it appears to be enough to keep the Bulldogs in the top spot for now.

Around the rest of the SEC, Kentucky is now No. 8 following its victory over Northern Illinois. Tennessee rose up three spots to No. 9, while Ole Miss rose two spots to No. 11 following its win over Tulsa.

Texas A&M is now up to No. 17 after downing Arkansas, who fell nine spots all the way down to No. 19. In the receiving votes category, Florida received 49 votes while Mississippi State garnered 10 and LSU received four votes.

Alabama was unable to narrow any sort of gap with Georgia in the AP Top 25. The Crimson Tide received one extra first-place vote for a total of four, while the Bulldogs brought in 55 first-place votes. In terms of points, Georgia maintained 1,569 while Alabama received 1,492.

Kentucky is the third-highest SEC team at No. 7, with Tennessee hot on its heels at No. 8. Ole Miss comes in at No. 14, while Texas A&M rose six spots up to No. 17. Arkansas tumbled all the way down to No. 20 after losing to the Aggies.

Florida is now outside of the Top 25, but received 56 points. LSU received seven points.

Here's the full AP Top 25 and AFCA Coaches Poll following four weeks of college football:

AP Top 25 - Week 5

(Ranking, team, record, points, first-place votes)

1. Georgia (4-0) 1,565 (55)

2. Alabama (4-0) 1,487 (4)

3. Ohio State (4-0) 1,483 (4)

4. Michigan (4-0) 1,354

5. Clemson (4-0) 1,311

6. USC (4-0) 1,236

7. Kentucky (4-0) 1,127

8. Tennessee (4-0) 1,119

9. Oklahoma State (3-0) 1,081

10. North Carolina State (4-0) 920

11. Penn State (4-0) 876

12. Utah (3-1) 760

13. Oregon (3-1) 727

14. Ole Miss (4-0) 691

15. Washington (4-0) 657

16. Baylor (3-1) 550

17. Texas A&M (3-1) 543

18. Oklahoma (3-1) 529

19. BYU (3-1) 482

20. Arkansas (3-1) 457

21. Minnesota (4-0) 288

22. Wake Forest (3-1) 265

23. Florida State (4-0) 244

24. Pittsburgh (3-1) 209

25. Kansas State (3-1) 166

Others receiving votes: Kansas 125, Cincinnati 60, Florida 56, Washington State 31, Syracuse 22, Oregon State 16, Texas Tech 11, North Carolina 9, LSU 7, UCLA 3, Tulane 3, TCU 1.

AFCA Coaches Poll - September 25, 2022

(Ranking, team, record, points, first-place votes)

1. Georgia 4-0 1563 (34)

2. Alabama 4-0 1558 (26)

3. Ohio State 4-0 1486 (4)

4. Michigan 4-0 1379

5. Clemson 4-0 1339

6. USC 4-0 1226

7. Oklahoma State 3-0 1176

8. Kentucky 4-0 1136

9. Tennessee 4-0 1077

10. NC State 4-0 1015

11. Ole Miss 4-0 864

12. Penn State 4-0 824

13. Utah 3-1 822

14. Baylor 3-1 638

15. Oregon 3-1 622

16. Oklahoma 3-1 601

17. Texas A&M 3-1 574

18. Washington 4-0 539

19. Arkansas 3-1 509

20. BYU 3-1 359

21. Wake Forest 3-1 352

22. Florida State 4-0 252

23. Minnesota 4-0 238

24. Pittsburgh 3-1 223

25. Syracuse 4-0 74

Others receiving votes: Cincinnati 63, Kansas 59, Florida 49, Texas Tech 36, Kansas State 30, Texas 25, TCU 20, Michigan State 13, James Madison 11, Mississippi State 10, Air Force 8, Oregon State 7, UCLA 6, Washington State 4, LSU 4, Notre Dame 3, Iowa State 3, Maryland 2, Coastal Carolina 1.