Skip to main content
    • October 30, 2021
    Sports Illustrated home
    Sports Illustrated home
    Sports Illustrated home
    All Things BamaForumsRecruitingBama/NFLHistorySI TIXASWA
    Search
    SUBSCRIBE
    Alabama Game Week Scouting Report: LSU Tackle Austin Deculus
    Publish date:

    Alabama Game Week Scouting Report: LSU Tackle Austin Deculus

    BamaCentral and NFL Draft Bible team up to profile key players Alabama will face this season, who have a chance to be selected in the 2022 NFL Draft.
    Author:

    Sports Illustrated

    Just how important Austin Deculus is to LSU this season?

    He's a rare four-year starter. 

    The offensive tackle was one of players to represent the Tigers at SEC Media Days. 

    Senior DT Glen Logan and Deculus are the only players available right now who started LSU’s national championship game win over Clemson in 2019.

    Yeah, the veteran leadership starts with him. 

    Deculus, who hails from Mamou, La., has already graduated and appeared in 55 career games, with 40 starts. He's seeking to become the first player in program history to appear in 60 career games. 

    While the offensive line has had its share of injury issues, including head coach Ed Orgeron announcing last week that left tackle Anthony Bradford is out for the year (he had been filling in for Cam Wire, who is expected back for the Alabama game), it remains one of LSU's most established groups with a collective 124 starts.  

    Regardless of the injuries, the aim has been to be more like the 2019 line, instead of 2018 when the unit struggled. 

    "With the offensive line group, we really like just came together, and you look back, you look at 2018, you look at the season that the offensive line had, people were saying similar things to us this past 2020 season," Deculus told LSU Country earlier this season. "I kind of like told those guys, like look what happened whenever we all came back, 2019 season, Joe Moore Award, all that. I just sprinkled that insight on them, and we just took that on the ground running.

    "We didn't have the best season that we had in the past, but having everybody come back from all aspects, from the offensive line to the running backs, it's going to build on the depth, build on the experience of the group, and you're going to see something different."

    Read More

    Austin Deculus

    Jersey: No. 76
    Position: Tackle
    Height: 6-6
    Weight: 331
    DOB: 3/12/99
    Draft eligible: 2022
    Hometown: Cypress, Texas
    High School: Cy-Fair

    Pros

    Experienced right tackle with great size and length. Offenses can run behind Deculus when he is asked to down block, possessing very good leg drive after landing his strike. He is able to move in a straight line and connect with the occasional linebacker. At times, he uproots opponents on the edge. Deculus deals out body blows with powerful hands. His punch is patient and quick for a long-armed tackle. He has good eyes to pick up blitzing cornerbacks.

    Cons

    Deculus struggles in his pass sets having narrow feet and crossing his feet when setting vertically. He fails to maintain vertical pads once beaten around the outside shoulder as he is not quick enough laterally to power step and shut down rushers at his shoulder. Deculus is unable to extend consistently as he lacks grip strength. His hands are often wide causing him to whiff at the point of attack. He is not nimble in space. In an attempt to finish, he leans and falls off blocks.

    Summary

    Big, long right tackle who can open up run lanes as a down blocker. Deculus struggles to gain depth and protect his outside shoulder in pass protection. He does not possess the grip strength to dominate opponents in a phone booth. Deculus projects as a gap scheme guard to take advantage of his power and size in the run game. He lacks the athleticism required to pass protect on an island. If he can improve his hands, he can be a fringe starter who should at least be a serviceable backup [in the NFL].

    Grades

    7.1 (current value)/7.9 (potential value)

    BamaCentral Analysis 

    Declulus lines up at right tackle, which means the player he'll be lined up against the most, especially in pass protection, will be linebacker Will Anderson Jr. It's be the key matchup with the Tigers have the ball. LSU made an adjustment earlier this season, prioritizing its run-blocking strengths, and has done well with counters. It also did a lot of six-man blocking fronts against Florida, similar to what Alabama did. Regardless, the Crimson Tide's strategy seems pretty straight-forward, stop the run and get after the quarterback. If Anderson starts winning one-on-one matchups it could be a long day for the visiting team at Bryant-Denny Stadium. 

     •

    All this week and next, BamaCentral will profile numerous LSU players as the Crimson Tide prepares to host the Tigers at Bryant-Denny Stadium on Nov. 6. Also check out NFL Draft Bible for more evaluations.

    RB Tyrion Davis-Price

    LB Damone Clark

    G Chasen Hines

    CB Cordale Flott

    Just how important Austin Deculus is to LSU this season?

    He's a rare four-year starter. 

    The offensive tackle was one of players to represent the Tigers at SEC Media Days. 

    Senior DT Glen Logan and Deculus are the only players available right now who started LSU’s national championship game win over Clemson in 2019.

    Member Exclusive

    Get Exclusive Access to Bama Central Content

    LSU tackle Austin Deculus
    All Things Bama

    Alabama Game Week Scouting Report: LSU Tackle Austin Deculus

    12 seconds ago
    Member Exclusive
    Nick Saban smiling
    All Things Bama

    Alabama Celebrates "The Best in the Game" as Nick Saban Turns 70

    5 hours ago
    AHSAA Football Logo
    ASWA

    2021 AHSAA Football Playoff Pairings, Schedule

    13 hours ago
    Kentucky at Alabama, game program, Oct. 30, 1937
    All Things Bama

    Crimson Tide Roll Call: Saturday, October 30, 2021

    13 hours ago
    Football
    ASWA

    Alabama State High School Football Scores: Week 11

    14 hours ago
    WR commit Aaron Anderson
    Recruiting

    Alabama Scores Commitment from New Orleans WR Aaron Anderson

    15 hours ago
    Tua Tagovailoa, Miami Dolphins
    Bama/NFL

    Trade Talks Have Made Tua Tagovailoa's Situation A Mess in Miami

    20 hours ago
    Reyna Reyes, Alabama soccer
    All Things Bama

    Alabama Soccer’s Reyna Reyes Named SEC Defensive Player of the Week

    23 hours ago