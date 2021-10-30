Alabama Game Week Scouting Report: LSU Tackle Austin Deculus

Just how important Austin Deculus is to LSU this season?

He's a rare four-year starter.

The offensive tackle was one of players to represent the Tigers at SEC Media Days.

Senior DT Glen Logan and Deculus are the only players available right now who started LSU’s national championship game win over Clemson in 2019.

Yeah, the veteran leadership starts with him.

Deculus, who hails from Mamou, La., has already graduated and appeared in 55 career games, with 40 starts. He's seeking to become the first player in program history to appear in 60 career games.

While the offensive line has had its share of injury issues, including head coach Ed Orgeron announcing last week that left tackle Anthony Bradford is out for the year (he had been filling in for Cam Wire, who is expected back for the Alabama game), it remains one of LSU's most established groups with a collective 124 starts.

Regardless of the injuries, the aim has been to be more like the 2019 line, instead of 2018 when the unit struggled.

"With the offensive line group, we really like just came together, and you look back, you look at 2018, you look at the season that the offensive line had, people were saying similar things to us this past 2020 season," Deculus told LSU Country earlier this season. "I kind of like told those guys, like look what happened whenever we all came back, 2019 season, Joe Moore Award, all that. I just sprinkled that insight on them, and we just took that on the ground running.

"We didn't have the best season that we had in the past, but having everybody come back from all aspects, from the offensive line to the running backs, it's going to build on the depth, build on the experience of the group, and you're going to see something different."

Jersey: No. 76

Position: Tackle

Height: 6-6

Weight: 331

DOB: 3/12/99

Draft eligible: 2022

Hometown: Cypress, Texas

High School: Cy-Fair

Pros

Experienced right tackle with great size and length. Offenses can run behind Deculus when he is asked to down block, possessing very good leg drive after landing his strike. He is able to move in a straight line and connect with the occasional linebacker. At times, he uproots opponents on the edge. Deculus deals out body blows with powerful hands. His punch is patient and quick for a long-armed tackle. He has good eyes to pick up blitzing cornerbacks.

Cons

Deculus struggles in his pass sets having narrow feet and crossing his feet when setting vertically. He fails to maintain vertical pads once beaten around the outside shoulder as he is not quick enough laterally to power step and shut down rushers at his shoulder. Deculus is unable to extend consistently as he lacks grip strength. His hands are often wide causing him to whiff at the point of attack. He is not nimble in space. In an attempt to finish, he leans and falls off blocks.

Summary

Big, long right tackle who can open up run lanes as a down blocker. Deculus struggles to gain depth and protect his outside shoulder in pass protection. He does not possess the grip strength to dominate opponents in a phone booth. Deculus projects as a gap scheme guard to take advantage of his power and size in the run game. He lacks the athleticism required to pass protect on an island. If he can improve his hands, he can be a fringe starter who should at least be a serviceable backup [in the NFL].

Grades

7.1 (current value)/7.9 (potential value)

BamaCentral Analysis

Declulus lines up at right tackle, which means the player he'll be lined up against the most, especially in pass protection, will be linebacker Will Anderson Jr. It's be the key matchup with the Tigers have the ball. LSU made an adjustment earlier this season, prioritizing its run-blocking strengths, and has done well with counters. It also did a lot of six-man blocking fronts against Florida, similar to what Alabama did. Regardless, the Crimson Tide's strategy seems pretty straight-forward, stop the run and get after the quarterback. If Anderson starts winning one-on-one matchups it could be a long day for the visiting team at Bryant-Denny Stadium.

