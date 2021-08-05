NFL Draft Profile: Austin Deculus, Offensive Tackle, LSU Tigers

#76

Pos: OT

Ht: 6060

Wt: 331

DOB: 3/12/99

Eligible: 2022

Cypress, TX

Cy-Fair High School

Austin Deculus

LSU Tigers

Pros:

Leinweber: Experienced right tackle with great size and length. Offenses can run behind Deculus when he is asked to down block, possessing very good leg drive after landing his strike. He is able to move in a straight line and connect with the occasional linebacker. At times, he uproots opponents on the edge. Deculus deals out body blows with powerful hands. His punch is patient and quick for a long-armed tackle. He has good eyes to pick up blitzing cornerbacks.

Cons:

Leinweber: Deculus struggles in his pass sets having narrow feet and crossing his feet when setting vertically. He fails to maintain vertical pads once beaten around the outside shoulder as he is not quick enough laterally to power step and shut down rushers at his shoulder. Deculus is unable to extend consistently as he lacks grip strength. His hands are often wide causing him to whiff at the point of attack. He is not nimble in space. In an attempt to finish, he leans and falls off blocks.

Summary:

Leinweber: Big, long right tackle who can open up run lanes as a down blocker. Deculus struggles to gain depth and protect his outside shoulder in pass protection. He does not possess the grip strength to dominate opponents in a phone booth. Deculus projects as a gap scheme guard to take advantage of his power and size in the run game. He lacks the athleticism required to pass protect on an island. If he can improve his hands, he can be a fringe starter who should at least be a serviceable backup.

One-Liners

Leinweber: Big, long right tackle who struggles to pass protect on an island. Could be a starting guard if he improves hand placement and grip strength.

Grades

Current Player Value/Potential Player Value

Leinweber: 7.1 / 7.9