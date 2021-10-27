Alabama Game Week Scouting Report: LSU Guard Chasen Hines

When Chasen Hines announced his collegiate commitment in 2017, and tweeted out "Turning my dreams into reality," he surprised everyone.

But it wasn't about the school choice. A Texas standout crossing the border and heading to heading to LSU wasn't considered unusual.

It when he also announced that he would play on the defensive line at the next level.

Nola.com had the 6-feet-2, 340-pound prospect stating: "After thinking about my future my career and talking to Coach [Ed] Orgeron I will be switching my position to be a defensive lineman."

Hines ended up sticking things through at LSU, where to no one's shock he played guard, and for one season served as a backup center. He'll head into the Alabama game having played 34 games, including 16 starts.

Jersey: No. 57

Position: Guard

Height: 6-3

Weight: 349

DOB: 8/3/00

Draft eligible: 2022

Hometown: Marshall, Texas

High School: Marshall

Pros

Big and squatty guard who can create a push in short-yardage situations and open lanes when down blocking. Hines possesses very good leg drive to move opponents off the ball after getting underneath them. He is a nasty finisher, looking to put defenders on the ground. Moving with surprising step frequency and agility at the second level, Hines locates linebackers successfully. His feet in pass protection are low and active and he maintains a wide base to anchor down. He shows lateral movement skills and pre-snap recognition to pick up stunts. Hines deals out body blows to blitzing and stunting opponents.

Cons

Getting too low causes him to duck his head and whiff or let defenders go over him with their hands. Hines is unable to power step and shut down defenders at his shoulder. A lack of length allows defenders to use a push-pull move on him. His hands do not stick at the second level. Instead of proactively punching, Hines often leaves his hands out there to be swept away. Outside hand placement prevents him from latching on. Quick-handed defenders consistently win hand fights against him.

Summary

Very squatty guard with power off the ball and impressive athleticism. Hines can create movement upfront and anchor in pass protection. He struggles with punch placement and often loses hand fighting battles. Hines projects as a developmental guard in a gap scheme who has the physical traits to develop into a starter. He has to improve his hands and tone his aggressiveness down at times to reach his potential.

Grades

7.2 (current value)/8.1 (potential value)

BamaCentral Analysis

Hines is considered versatile in name only because he could theoretically play other positions, but he's still a massive, tough-to-move guard. He's smart, athletic and coachable, and also has a lot of experience as he got thrown into the mix early in 2018 after LSU suffered a lot of injuries up front. Hines himself has been bit by the injury bug this season, so his status against the Crimson Tide is up in the air. He suffered a setback during pregame warmups against Florida two weeks ago and played played 11 snaps. Hines missed the Ole Miss loss and is not practicing during the bye week, but Orgeron says the Tigers hope to have him back for the Crimson Tide. Hines has played well when able this season and LSU has sophomore Marlon Martinez, who is listed as the primary backup for both guard spots, ready to step in. It's a situation worth keeping an eye on game day approaches because LSU is often Alabama's most physically-demanding opponent and the Tigers have very little depth up front.

•

All this week and next, BamaCentral will profile numerous LSU players as the Crimson Tide prepares to host the Tigers at Bryant-Denny Stadium on Nov. 6. Also check out NFL Draft Bible for more evaluations.

RB Tyrion Davis-Price

LB Damone Clark